6 Fiber-Rich Vegetables to Add to Your Diet

Adding fiber-rich vegetables to your everyday diet is one of the best ways to increase your fiber intake.

Fiber is one of the most important components that's required for the overall healthy functioning of the body. It's basically a plant-based nutrient that's also referred to as bulk or roughage. Fibers are typically indigestible parts of plant-based foods that pass from the stomach in an undigested form and end up in the colon - keeping the gut healthy and clean.

Some dietary fibers offer a plethora of benefits. They lower blood sugar levels, reduce risk of heart problems and diabetes, promote fat loss, fight constipation, improve digestive health, and improve skin as well. They may even prevent colon cancer.

Despite fibers being so beneficial, studies suggest that an estimated 95% of children and adults in America don’t meet the recommended fiber intake.

The good news is that increasing your daily fiber intake isn’t difficult. All you have to do is integrate some high-fiber foods into your meals.

Fiber-rich Vegetables

To help you get started, here's a list of six best fiber-rich vegetables you may want to add to your diet:

1) Carrot

Carrots are among some of the best fiber-rich vegetables that are tasty and highly nutritious.

Hundred grams of raw carrots contain 2.8 grams of fiber. They are high in vitamin B6, vitamin K, beta carotene, and magnesium. Beta carotene is an important antioxidant that gets turned into vitamin A when consumed.

Carrots can be eaten raw, boiled, or cooked with other vegetables. You may even toss some finely sliced carrots in your healthy vegetable soup.

2) Brussels Sprout

It's estimated that 100 grams of Brussels sprouts contain 3.7 grams of fiber content. These mini cabbages are cruciferous vegetables and are also related to broccoli.

They are high in potassium, vitamin K, and folate and have some great cancer-fighting antioxidants. Brussels sprouts can be pan-fried, broiled, sliced up raw, or boiled for consumption.

3) Green Pea

With approximately nine grams of fiber per cup, green peas are another very nutritious fiber-rich vegetable to add to your daily diet.

They are healthy and flavorful and are also an amazing source of vitamin A, vitamin C, manganese, and iron. Green peas are highly nutritious, delicious, and easy to cook. You can add them to your soup, sandwiches, and vegetables and include them in several recipes.

4) Broccoli

Broccoli is one of the most nutrient-dense vegetables and an excellent source of fiber.

Hundred grams of broccoli contain 2.6 grams of fiber. It's a cruciferous vegetable that's loaded with vitamin K, vitamin C, vitamin B, folate, iron, manganese. and potassium.

It also contains several beneficial antioxidants and cancer-fighting components. Moreover, it's relatively high in protein compared to other vegetables.

5) Artichoke

Hundred grams of artichoke contains 5.4 grams of fiber. This vegetable is also high in many other nutrients and is considered one of the best fiber-rich vegetables throughout the world. It can be roasted and added to several items.

6) Spinach

Spinach is a well-recognised fiber-rich vegetable that offers plenty of health benefits. It improves eye health and lowers blood pressure while also reducing oxidative stress. You can add spinach to soups, or cook it with other vegetables.

Takeaway

Almost all vegetables have a significant amount of fiber. Other important fiber-rich vegetables include turnip greens, tomatoes, kale, and acorn squash. Generally, the darker the color of the vegetable, the higher the fiber it contains. Beets, swiss chards, and collard greens contain fiber, but artichokes are among some of the highest fiber-rich vegetables you can have.

Try adding some of the aforementioned fiber-rich vegetables to your daily diet, but do not add too much fiber too quickly, as that can lead to bloating or gas. Gradually increase your intake to allow your body to adjust. If you have any health issue, talk to your doctor before making any changes to your diet to determine how much fiber is good for you.

