7 Foods to Eat When Doing Weight Training

If you want to start a weight training program, both physical activity and healthy food are important to achieve your goal. Without proper nutrition, your overall progress will slow down and it will become difficult for you to sustain your fitness routine.

Weight training exercises demand more energy, and that energy comes from the foods and drinks you consume, and therefore it is very crucial to eat the right type of food. Undoubtedly, high-protein foods are essential for weight training, but along with that, it is also important to consume fats and carbohydrates as these are also good sources of energy.

Hence, if the goal of your weight training is to achieve lean muscles, then here are some of the best foods you should eat.

1.) Eggs:

Eggs have high-quality protein and are considered the best food for weight training. They also have healthy fats and essential nutrients such as vitamin B and choline. Eggs contain a large amount of leucine, which is an amino acid and particularly beneficial for muscle gain. Besides these, vitamin B in eggs is also important as they help in energy production in your body.

Eggs are rich in protein. (Photo by Adam Nieścioruk on Unsplash)

2.) Chicken breast:

A staple food for weight training, chicken breasts are loaded with protein and a good amount of vitamin B and niacin. These nutrients are very important as they help you process your body properly during weight training exercises. Each of the 85-gram chicken breasts contains about 26 grams of high and good quality protein.

3.) Shrimp:

Shrimps are known as the purest protein. Adding shrimp to your weight training diet is essential to getting good quality muscle-building protein. Each of the 85-gram shrimp contains 18 grams of high-quality protein, 0 carbs and 1 gram of healthy fat. Shrimps also contain a high amount of leucine, which is significant for appropriate muscle growth.

4.) Cottage cheese:

Cottage cheese is also a very good weight training food as it is loaded with high-quality protein and leucine. It is also rich in calcium, which provides you with healthy and strengthened bones. Cottage cheese is available in varying fat contents, and the high-fat creamed cottage cheese has more calories. Choosing which one to buy depends on how many calories you want to intake along with your weight training routine.

5.) Quinoa:

While high-protein foods offer you the right type of fuel to work out, food with carbs can also help you get the same. Quinoa has a good amount of protein, carbs, fiber and large amounts of phosphorus and magnesium. Magnesium plays a great role in the functioning of your nerves and muscles.

6.) Chickpeas:

Chickpeas are also called garbanzo beans, and they are a good source of protein, carbs as well as fiber. When compared to animal protein, the protein in chickpeas is known to be of lower quality; however, it can still be a good vegetarian source of protein for muscle-building.

7.) Soybeans:

Soybeans not only contain a large amount of protein but also have a good amount of minerals and several vitamins. Besides this, soybeans also have vitamin K, phosphorous, iron, and a good amount of healthy unsaturated fats.

Additionally, dietary supplements can also be beneficial when you are on a regular weight training routine. If you are unable to get enough protein from these foods alone, you may also consider including protein shakes in your fitness meal. Protein powders such as casein and whey are some of the most effective protein powders you can invest in, however, you can also choose other options, including peas, soy, etc.

Foods to avoid:

While you should include the above-listed foods for weight training, there are some foods that you should avoid. These include:

Foods with added sugar, such as cookies, sugar-sweetened drinks, ice creams, etc.

Alcohol

Fried food items, such as French fries, chicken strips, etc.

Summary:

Plenty of high-protein diets can help you in your weight training program, however, it is also crucial to have good fats and carbohydrates in your diet to get the right fuel for any type of physical activity. Hence, in order to reach your desired goal, be consistent in your weight training exercises and eat nutritious and healthy foods as listed above in this article.

