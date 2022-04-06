Health benefits of cucumber: 5 reasons why cucumber is a super food

Imagine you are out in the scorching heat, and you see cucumbers somewhere. Doesn’t this sight itself refresh you? During the summer, your body needs to cool down internally, and that means sitting in an air-conditioned room is not enough.

To naturally cool your body down, you must consume certain ultra-cool fruits and veggies. These meals rid the body of toxins and heat, and protect you from a variety of heat-related illnesses, and the list of cooling foods is just incomplete without cucumbers.

Cucumber belongs to the Cucurbitaceae family, along with squash, watermelon, and more. Its mild and refreshing taste helps in beating the heat. Rich in water content and less calories, it makes these cukes a perfect fit for any salad.

Cool as a cucumber: Why it is a super food

We have laid down some health benefits of cucumbers so that you have all the more reason to keep munching on them.

1. Staying hydrated

Cucumber is good for hydration (Image via Pexels/Maria Orlova)

Water is essential to your body's various processes, such as temperature regulation, waste, and nutrient movement. Cucumber is primarily made up of water, but it also contains vital electrolytes. In hot temperatures or after a workout, it can help avoid dehydration.

2. Rich in antioxidants

Cucumber is rich in antioxidant (Image via Pexels/Alena Darmel)

Antioxidants are chemicals that prevent oxidation, which produces highly reactive atoms with unpaired electrons known as free radicals.

The build-up of these free radicals can result in a variety of chronic illnesses. Free radical-induced oxidative stress has been linked to cancer, heart disease, lung illness, and autoimmune disease.

Cucumbers are high in antioxidants, which may help to lessen the risk of several diseases.

3. Good for digestion

Rich with water and fiber, cucumber is great for digestion. These fibers are essential for bowel movement in your gut. Constipation can be exacerbated by dehydration, which disrupts your water balance and makes stool transit difficult. Cucumbers contain plenty of water and help you stay hydrated, which can help maintain regularity, improve stool consistency, and prevent constipation.

4. For glowing skin

Cucumber reduces puffiness from eyes (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro)

Cucumbers may offer health benefits that extend beyond your body. Applying them to your skin could help relieve sunburn pain, edema and skin damage. That's why some people place a slice or two under their eyes in the hopes of shrinking bags and reducing puffiness.

5. For aiding weight loss

When it comes to a healthy diet, a bowl of salad is almost always the first thing that springs to mind! Salads are chock-full of all the necessary nutrients your body needs. Let's face it, the components of a perfect salad nearly always include the humble cucumber! This is due to the fact that cucumbers contain very few calories and have a high water content. This makes it ideal for weight loss.

Cucumber is a pleasant, nutrient-dense, and highly adaptable food having almost 96% water content. It is great for detoxing and keeping you hydrated. Packed with phytonutrients and Vitamin K, cucumber consumption can help with weight loss, balanced hydration, and digestive regularity, among other health benefits.

