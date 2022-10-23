When it comes to strengthening your core muscles, sit-ups aren’t the only form of exercise to work on them. Instead, to really develop a strong core and make your abs pop, you need to be strategic with your workouts and include a variety of abs exercises in your routine.

Far too often, people think of the core as just six-pack abs, but the core is so much more. This includes obliques, glutes, and lower back. Hence, for long-term benefits, you need exercises that hit your core as a whole and target muscles such as transverse abdominals, erectors, obliques, glutes, rectus abdominis, and all other smaller and deeper muscles that make up the core.

If you are looking to improve your core strength and build stronger abs along the way, we’ve got you covered. Here are some great core exercises, particularly for men, that are sure to help them achieve a strong and well-functioning core and reduce back problems as well.

Top 5 core exercises for men

Below are the 5 best core exercises that are definitely going to target your core from every angle and help you achieve the abs you’ve always dreamt of.

1. Ab wheel rollout

Ab wheel rollout is a core-burning exercise that is great for training your entire core muscle and upper body as well. The rolling movement, in particular, not only targets your rectus abdominis but also trains your deltoids and lats.

However, if you have any lower back issues or herniated disc problems, it is best to skip this exercise.

Instructions:

Hold an ab wheel and kneel on the floor. Keep the wheel in the center just beneath your shoulders.

Engage your abs and start rolling the wheel forward as far as you can go. Now roll back to the initial position and continue this process for a few seconds without breaking form.

2. Hanging knee raise

Hanging knee raises is one of the best core exercises to hit the transverse abdominis, however, it requires great upper-body strength. In addition to working your core muscles, the hanging knee raise also targets the shoulders, hip flexors, biceps, and latissimus dorsi.

Instructions:

Stand under a pull-up bar and jump to grab the bar with both hands using an overhand grip. Keep your palms facing away from your body and your hands at shoulder width distance. Make sure your feet are together.

Now bend your hips and knees simultaneously and tuck your lower back as you lift your thighs up towards your chest.

Pause at the top position and then slowly lower your legs back to the start.

Make sure to engage your core muscles to avoid swinging your torso and hips.

3. Dip/leg raise combo

This core exercise is quite challenging to pull off, but it will burn your core muscles.

Instructions:

Stand in between the parallel bars at the dip station and place your arms on the sides.

Now bend your knees and raise your legs in front of you while pushing your arms to keep your body up.

Continue to lift your legs until they are parallel to the floor.

Lower down and repeat.

4. Superman hold

Superman hold is also one of the most abs crushing core exercises suitable for men of all fitness levels. It targets the glutes, hamstrings, abs, and lower back.

Instructions:

Lie on your stomach, keeping your neck and spine straight.

Extend your legs behind you and your arms straight in front of you. As you do this, make sure that only your belly button and waist are touching the floor.

Hold this position for as long as you can. Release and repeat.

5. Three-point plank

The three-point plank is one of the most result-yielding core exercises to target your entire core muscle. Alhough this exercise is quite a challenging variation of the standard plank, it will give you amazing results in terms of strengthening your core and abs.

Instructions:

Take a high plank position with your spine straight and your body in a straight line from your head to your heels.

Maintaining this position, lift your right foot off the floor and hold it in place for a few seconds. Keep your body straight and avoid tilting in either direction.

Lower your leg and now, lift your left foot off the floor and hold the position for a few seconds.

Continue to switch your legs every 10 seconds and perform this exercise for 3 sets.

Takeaway

The aforementioned core exercises are the best of the best ones and will help you achieve a stronger core for sure. Try adding these moves to your next abs workout and see how they work for you. Aim to perform these core exercises twice or thrice weekly to avoid overtraining your muscles.

