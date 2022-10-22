5 Ab Wheel Exercises for Beginners

If you are looking to build a strong core, using workout tools such as an ab wheel or exercise wheel can be beneficial.

Ab wheels are an inexpensive piece of equipment that are quite easy to use and offers great full-body benefits. Exercises performed using an ab wheel offer some of the most brutal core movements and also help reduce that extra flab around the tummy and waist. But, to be able to perform exercise wheel moves safely, a person requires massive existing core strength. The key is to start slow and gradually increase your pace as you develop core muscles and strength.

To help you get started, below we have listed some of the most effective exercise wheel workouts that you can do to strengthen your entire core region. For each exercise, go slow and make sure to place the wheel straight in front of you to move it safely.

5 beginner-friendly ab wheel exercises

When it comes to core exercises, remember to play it safe and focus on your form to avoid unnecessary pain or injuries. Here’s a look at a few exercise wheel workouts that are suitable for beginners:

1. Ab wheel plank

This is one of the easiest and probably the first ab wheel exercises that every beginner should try. Ab wheel plank will help you learn how to hold the tool while balancing your bodyweight on it. And just like the standard plank, this exercise will target your entire core muscles – upper, sides, and lower.

To do this exercise:

Start the exercise on your knees and take a push-up position. Place your hands on the ab wheel handles and keep your knees bent behind you. Make sure your arms are fully extended.

Once you have a tight grip on the handle, slowly lift your knees off the floor and ensure your body is in a straight line from your ankles to your head.

Hold this position for at least 20 seconds while maintaining your balance.

Perform 5 reps.

2. Ab wheel pikes

Ab wheel pikes are another simple yet effective exercise wheel workout for beginners. This exercise requires you to keep your legs straight as you roll the wheel towards your body. It targets your deep core and lower abdominal muscles with the assistance of being able to balance your body with your arms.

To do this exercise:

Position your feet on the handles of the ab wheel while taking a tabletop plank position. Extend your arms in the front with your body straight and in line from your head to your heels.

Make sure your shoulders, elbows and wrists are directly underneath each other.

Now keeping your legs straight, slowly pull the ab roller towards your body using your feet. As you do this, your hips will lift and create a V shape with your torso and lower body.

Hold this position for a few seconds and then roll the ab wheel back to create a straight line with your body.

Complete 10 reps.

3. Ab wheel rollouts

This exercise involves the signature ab wheel movement and targets all your core muscles – inner, outer, sides, and bottom.

To do this exercise:

Start the exercise by kneeling on a mat and placing the ab wheel just in front of you.

Position your hands on the handles and keep your arms fully extended. Now keeping your arms and back straight, start to push the wheel away from your body while extending through your hips to get into a plank position.

Roll further so that your torso gets close to the floor and your arms get far in front of you.

Reverse the movement by pulling the ab wheel towards your body and continue to perform the exercise for a few reps.

4. Oblique wheel rollouts

If you want to engage your obliques, then this exercise is the best option. It engages your stabilizer muscles and obliques and helps tone up your side body.

To do this exercise:

Start the exercise on your knees with your lower body slightly turned to the left (or right). Position your hands on the ab wheel to the side of your body.

Now engage your core and keep your arms fully extended as you slowly roll the ab wheel forward until your body gets parallel to the floor.

Roll out as far as possible and then roll back to the initial position.

Perform 10 reps.

5. Ab wheel knee tucks

This is one of the best ab wheel exercises to target your lower abdominal and core muscles. It uses your arms to stabilize your body while you move the wheel in and out of your torso using your feet.

To do this exercise:

Place your feet on the handles of the ab wheel and take a tabletop position. Keep your arms extended in the front and keep your body in a straight line from your head to your toes. Make sure there is no bending from your lower back.

Now tuck your knees towards your chest by pulling the wheel towards your body with your feet. Roll the ab wheel back to its initial position and repeat.

Complete 10 reps.

Takeaway

So, these were some of the best ab wheel exercises that beginners can do to start their core strengthening session. These exercises can be modified to meet the needs of any level of fitness. When doing exercise wheel workouts, however, just be careful and don't practice too much too quickly. If you are a beginner, limit the distance and speed you roll out and have someone monitor your form. Moreover, if you have lower back pain or have had a knee injury or surgery in the past, then consult a physical therapist before starting these exercises.

