6 Best Slider Exercises for Your Glutes

Slider exercises are phenomenal when it comes to strengthening and developing your glutes. But what exactly are the sliders? How can you use them?

Sliders, also referred to as gliders, are small discs that can be used to enhance the intensity of a bodyweight workout. These small discs are portable, inexpensive, and can be used just about anywhere, be it for at-home workouts or the gym. They can transform simple exercises into more glute and core-busting moves that work on multiple muscle groups at once. They offer a level of instability to exercises, making them even more challenging and effective.

Slider exercises force you to involve your muscles throughout the workout to perform the move correctly. To get you started, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best slider exercises that you can do to make your glutes stronger and toned.

6 glute slider exercises:

1. Lateral lunge:

The lateral lunge is one of the best slider exercises that not only targets your glutes but also works on your abs and hamstrings. Plus, this exercise targets your inner thighs when you stand straight at the end of the move.

To do a lateral lunge:

Place a slider under one foot and stand straight.

Shift your body weight to the heel of the standing leg. Now bend your standing leg knee, placing it over your toes and slowly extending the slider leg to your side.

Squeeze your inner thigh as you stand back up to the starting position.

2. Reverse straight leg lunges:

A reverse straight leg lunge targets your glutes, quads and hamstrings and is one of the most effective standing slider exercises. It targets the spot where your hamstrings and glutes meet.

To do a reverse straight leg lunge:

Stand tall and place a slider under your right foot.

Shift your body weight into your left heel so that your knee is over your ankle. Make sure you don’t put your weight on your toes.

Bend your left knee and press your right leg back as you move your chest forward, reaching your hips to engage your entire core.

Make sure to keep your body perfectly aligned.

Stand back up to the start and repeat.

3. Saw:

This exercise primarily targets the abs, glutes, and shoulders, and involves small movements for greater impact.

To do a saw:

Place a slider under each foot and take a forearm plank position. Keep your hips aligned with your shoulders and make sure your shoulders are over your elbows.

Now squeeze your legs and rock backwards and forward.

While rocking back and forth, make sure you don’t arch your back. This will avoid injury and target the muscles harder.

4. Skater:

Skaters are also among some of the best slider exercises for your glutes. They require synchronized movement from your legs, which is essential for overall joint and glute flexibility.

To do skaters:

Stand upright with both your feet on sliders.

Slide your right foot behind your left as far as possible and then bend your left leg to reach the left fingertips to touch the ground.

Pull your right foot back as you return to the initial position.

Repeat on the opposite side and continue the exercise.

5. Leg circle:

Leg circles are a great move for your glutes, hamstrings and quads. This exercise also promotes strong hip joints and allows you to work on your abdominals as well.

To do a leg circle:

Take a half squat position with your feet at a hip distance, hips hinged, and knees slightly bent.

With your left toe on the slider and right knee bent, slide your left foot forward and bring your left leg into an arc out towards your left side. Bring your leg back to the start, while moving it into a full circle to meet your right foot.

Push your left leg back and make a reverse arc, bringing your left foot back to meet the right.

Repeat and then switch the slider to the opposite side.

6. Pike circle:

Pike circle is one of the best slider exercises, not just for your glutes, but for your abs, inner thighs, lats and shoulders as well. It offers great benefits to both the upper and lower body.

To do a pike circle:

Place a slider under each foot and position yourself into a plank. Make sure your shoulders are over your elbows and your hips properly aligned with your shoulders.

Pike your legs straight up and start to push both the leg out to your side and down as you return to the plank.

Make sure to move each leg at the same time and squeeze them together once they are back into the plank.

Takeaway

So, now that you know some great slider exercises, incorporate these moves into your lower body workout routine. The key to getting the most out of these exercises is to perform each move slowly and at a controlled pace. Focus on your form and make sure to keep your posture upright.

