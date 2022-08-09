5 Lunges Alternative Exercises for Beginners With Bad Knees

Lunges are an excellent unilateral exercise that help build coordination and balance, and also promote lower body strength, flexibility, and mobility. Unfortunately, lunges can be really challenging for people with bad knees, making the exercise more painful and less useful.

The good news is that there are several alternatives to lunges that you can do instead and get the same benefits. These alternatives work the same muscles as lunges but are not hard on your knees. As a result, you can achieve tremendous gains, but without pain or any discomfort.

Lunges Alternative Exercises for Those with Bad Knees

If you suffer from any type of knee issues, you might think that lunges are ruled out. Well, take heart. Try these lunges alternative exercises that we have collated especially for people with knee problems.

1. Goblet Squats

Goblet squats are a beginner-level squat variation that are better than lunges as they require less stability and are also easier to perform in the correct form. This exercise targets your hamstrings, calves, glutes, core, and quads.

Here's how you should do it:

Hold a lightweight dumbbell or kettlebell at your chest level and stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your toes pointed outward.

Keeping your body weight evenly distributed on both feet, start to sit back into a squat position with your torso up and gaze forward.

Press through your feet and slowly return to the start. Make sure your knees are over your toes as this will prevent knee pain.

Repeat.

2. Step-Ups

Step-ups strengthen the same muscles as lunges, but with a smaller range of motion. This exercise helps strengthen the thighs and muscles around your knees with a lower risk of injury or pain.

Here's how you should do it:

Stand straight in front of an elevated platform, such as a step or bench.

Step your right foot onto the platform followed by your left and stand on top.

Step back down one foot at a time and make sure to keep your hips stable while stepping up and down.

Repeat.

You can make this exercise more challenging by holding a pair of dumbbells in each hand.

3. Static Lunge

A static lunge is a great alternative because it is much simpler to maintain form and posture than in the traditional one. This exercise targets your hamstrings, quads, calves, and glutes and works on the stabilizing muscles of your knees and hips. Plus, it is also a great way to improve your core strength and work on your balance.

Here's how you should do it:

Stand straight and place your feet at hip distance apart.

Step your left foot forward and your right foot backward.

Keep your torso stable and position your hands on your hips. If you have balance issues, keep one hand on a chair.

Now slowly lower yourself down as far as you can with right posture.

Return to the start by pressing into your feet.

You can make this exercise more challenging for your muscles by holding dumbbells in both hands at your sides.

4. Single Leg Deadlift

Single leg deadlifts are an amazing alternative to lunges for people with bad knees as this exercise doesn't require much bending at the knees. On the other hand, it requires bending at the hips. A single leg deadlift targets the hamstrings while also engaging your abdominals, glutes, back, quads, and various stabilizing muscles. It is also great for balance training.

Here's how you should do it:

Position your feet at hip distance apart and shift your entire weight to your left leg.

Bend your left leg slightly and move your torso forward until your chest becomes parallel to the floor. Make sure to keep your back as flat as you can.

Allow your back leg to lift off the floor so that it gets aligned with your torso.

Return to the initial position by lifting your torso back and then repeat the exercise for a few reps.

Switch legs and repeat.

5. Chair Squats

Performing supported squats like chair squats doesn’t aggravate the knees and reduces the range of motion by enhancing the upward movement of standing, which targets your backside. This exercise helps you learn to move your lower body with a straight spine and improves your full back's health.

Here's how you should do it:

Sit straight on a sturdy chair or bench and keep your feet on the floor with your legs at hip distance apart.

Press into your heels and squeeze your glutes as you stand straight up.

Slowly return to the sitting position, making sure your spine is straight.

Repeat.

Takeaway

So, now that you know five great lunges alternatives, add them to your workout routine and see what works best for you. If you are a beginner, focus on good form instead of reps to avoid pain and get the most out of each exercise.

