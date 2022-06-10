6 Best Medicine Ball Exercises to Get Stronger Glutes

While bodyweight exercises like lunges and squats are great for strengthening your glutes and lower body, using a medicine ball adds a double challenge to your regular glute-strengthening workout.

Available in varying weights and sizes, medicine balls can potentially help improve muscle endurance and make your athletic performance more efficient.

These weighted and versatile spheres can be easily thrown and caught, thereby making explosive movements much easier and more convenient.

What else? They are easy to store and are reasonable compared to other gym tools and can incredibly challenge your balance, endurance and strength.

Before you get started, though, make sure to pick a light to moderate-weight ball, especially if you are a beginner. Start with five pounds, or simply use the basic version or one with a handle for better grip.

On that note, here're the five best medicine ball exercises to strengthen your glutes

#1 Three-point star

To perform this exercise:

Stand with your feet at hip distance. Hold a medicine ball in front of your body at your chest level.

Take a big step towards your left with your left foot; bend your left knee, and lower your body into a side lunge position while pressing the ball forward.

Return the ball to your chest, and push through your left heel to stand upright, shifting your weight to your right leg. At the same time, raise your left knee in front of your body.

Balance your body with your knee raised, and lift the ball overhead. Immediately continue the next rep.

#2 Single leg squat

To perform this exercise:

Hold a medicine ball, with both hands in front of your belly button.

Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart. Slightly bend your knees.

Lift your left foot off the floor, and extend it forward, while lowering into a squat with your knees positioned just over your feet.

Return to the original position; switch legs and repeat.

#3 Single leg hip bridge

To perform this exercise:

Lie straight face up on the floor, and extend both arms in front of you.

Hold a medicine ball with both hands, and keep a bend in your arms as you hold the ball.

Bend your knees, and bring both your heels to the ground. Once you are ready, engage your core; lift your right leg straight, and bend your right foot. Make sure to keep a slight bend in your knee.

Engage your glute and core muscles, and thrust your hips to the ceiling.

Support your body with your shoulders and left leg.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and slowly return to the original position with your hips on the floor.

Complete the desired number of reps.

#4 Plank leg lift

To perform this exercise:

Start by taking a high plank position, with your hands on a medicine ball. Keep the ball under the centre of your chest.

Keep your feet wide, your back absolutely straight and your abdominal muscles tight.

Slowly lift your left foot off the floor a few inches.

Return the foot to the ground, and continue the exercise by switching legs.

#5 Lunge drop

To perform this exercise:

Stand straight facing forward. Keep your feet at hip distance. Hold a medicine ball at chest level.

Twist both your feet to the rightc and take a step forward with your right foot.

Bend your knees; lower your body into a lunge, and extend your arms down while bringing the ball just in front of your right foot.

To return to the original position, push your body through your heels.

Alternate sides, and complete the desired number of reps.

#6 Butterfly bridge

To perform this exercise:

Lie down on the floor face up and with your knees open.

Keep a medicine ball in between the soles of your feet.

Keep your arms at your sides, and make sure to keep your palms up.

Press your knees; squeeze your feet against the ball, and raise your hips a few inches off the floor.

Pause for a few seconds at the top movement, and slowly lower your butt to the floor.

Takeaway

Complete these exercises with a medicine ball to tone, strengthen and enhance your glute strength.

Do not attempt these workouts if you have pain or injuries in your back, leg or shoulders, and stop immediately if you experience any discomfort.

