6 Best Strength Workouts for All Levels That Can Be Done at Home

Strength workouts, also called resistance or weight training exercises, are a crucial part of any fitness plan. It helps build muscle endurance and also makes you stronger and fitter. Strength workouts are versatile that suit almost all fitness levels and can be done anywhere.

While going to the gym is the most straightforward option, you can develop an impeccable strength training workout program at home and practice it in your own privacy and comfort.

If performed consistently and in the correct form, the below-given beginner, intermediate and advanced strength workouts can be as productive as a gym workout. You also don’t need any special tools to perform these exercises. Instead, you can use water bottles, canned goods or sandbags in place of dumbbells, kettlebells or other weights. These workouts can be done together as a complete session or you may split them up and practice them individually.

Strength workouts to do at home

1) Lunges:

A lunge targets the muscles in your lower body, such as your hamstrings, calves, glutes and quadriceps.

To perform this exercise:

Start by standing straight with your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

Take a few steps forward with your left foot, and lower your hips to the ground until your left leg is at a 90-degree angle and your right knee is parallel to the floor.

Make sure your left knee doesn’t go further than your toes. Keep your spine upright and your torso straight.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and then step your left foot back to meet your right.

Repeat the exercise with your right leg.

Repeat 12 times, rest and complete another set.

2) Planks

Planks are effective strength workouts that help improve your core stability and strength. This exercise also targets and strengthens the muscles in your shoulders, chest and back.

To perform this exercise:

Lie straight on a flat surface, resting on your toes and forearms.

Keep your body straight in line with your hips contracted and your abs engaged throughout the workout.

Hold the position for 20 seconds or more. As you gain strength, try to hold the position for 1 minute or even longer.

To make this exercise more challenging, try lifting one leg at a time.

3) Push-ups

Push-ups primarily target your chest muscles (pectorals), triceps, abdominals and shoulder muscles.

To perform this exercise:

Take a plank position and keep your palms under your shoulders.

Keep your back absolutely flat, brace your core, and bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest touches the floor.

Once your chest reaches the floor, immediately push your body up to the initial plank position.

Start with a single set and then go up to 4 sets for 12 reps.

If this feels uncomfortable, you can simply start by putting your weight on your knees rather than your toes.

4) Triceps kickback

This workout targets your triceps and entire shoulder muscles. Instead of using dumbbells, you can simply use filled water bottles to do this workout.

To perform this exercise:

Grab two dumbbells (if available) or filled water bottles. Hold one in each hand.

Gently bend your torso and elbows so they can form a 90-degree angle.

Straighten your arms directly behind you and engage your triceps as you do so.

You can even straighten one arm at a time or both together.

Start with 2 sets of 10 reps and then increase it to 4 sets of 15 to 20 reps as you gain strength.

5) Squat to overhead raise

If you are a beginner, you can do this strength workout by raising both your arms overhead without any weight. If you are an intermediate or advanced exerciser, add light dumbbells or kettlebells as you become stronger. This exercise targets your glutes, legs, shoulders, cores, triceps, and back muscles respectively.

To perform this exercise:

Stand straight with your feet wider than your hips.

Keep both your arms at your sides.

Lower your hips into a squat position, and then press up on your heels to come back into standing. Simultaneously, raise both your arms overhead.

Return to the initial position again and complete at least 3 sets of 12 reps.

6) Shoulder press

Shoulder press targets your arms and shoulder muscles and also strengthens your chest and core muscles.

To perform this exercise:

Stand with your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

Hold dumbbells in each hand and raise them to your shoulder height. You can keep your palms facing forward or towards your body.

Slowly raise the weight above your head until your arms get fully extended.

Pause for a few seconds in this position, and then bring the weight down back to your shoulder height.

Start with at least 3 sets of 12 reps and increase the reps gradually.

Summary

Performing 40 minutes of strength workouts at least three times a week can help you build lean muscle mass, boost your metabolism and burn calories. In return, this can make overall weight loss easier if that’s your fitness goal. Strength workouts can also help strengthen your joints and bones, enhance flexibility, balance and posture, boost your energy, and lower your chances of chronic illness.

