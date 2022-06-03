6 Best Exercises to Improve Joint Stability after Injury

It is essential to improve your joint stability after an injury so that your joints return to their optimum functioning. That's even more important if you’ve had a lower body injury and doing basic activities such as walking or sitting becomes challenging.

So how can you improve your joint stability after an injury? While medication and rehab programmes are the best way to get your joint stability back, practicing specific exercises targeting your range of motion, balance, endurance, flexibility and strength can help too. .

Exercises to improve your joint stability

Here're some of the easiest and most effective workouts you can do to improve your joints after an injury:

1) Calf and heel stretch

To do this exercise:

Stand straight facing a wall.

Put your hands on the wall, and take one leg back as far as you can.

Your toes should face forward, your knees should be slightly bent and your heels flat on the floor.

Slowly lean forward into a stretch and hold the position for 20 seconds.

You should feel a good stretch in your back leg.

Switch legs, and repeat the stretch.

2) Straight leg raises

If you’ve recovered from a knee injury, start with a simple exercise for the muscles in front of your thighs (your quads) that puts little or no strain on your knee.

To do this exercise:

Use a mat to add support under your back.

Lie on the mat on your back with one leg bent and the other one extended straight in front of you.

Tighten the quads of your straight leg and raise it off the mat till it reaches the height of your bent knee.

Hold for a few seconds at the top movement, and lower your leg to the initial position.

Switch legs, and repeat.

3) Prone straight leg raise

A prone straight leg raise is an effective exercise to improve your joint stability. This exercise works on your glutes and hamstrings and also strengthens your leg muscles.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your stomach on a mat. Keep your legs extended behind you. Rest your head gently on your arms.

Engage your hamstring and glute muscles in your right leg and lift it as high as you can without causing pain.

Make sure to keep your pelvic bone muscles on the mat throughout the workout.

Hold the lifted leg in that position for a few seconds, and then lower it down.

Switch legs, and repeat the move.

4) Single-leg glute bridge

To do this exercise:

Lie down on your back on a mat with your arms along your sides.

Bend your right knee, and put your foot close to your butt.

Straighten your left leg, and press it firmly into your foot and tighten your butt muscles to raise your hips upwards.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and lower your leg.

Switch legs.

Repeat the exercise.

5) Hamstring curls

Hamstring curls help improve and strengthen your glutes and hamstrings and require great core strength to keep your torso and hips steady.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight and face a wall. You may also use a chair for support.

Keep your feet at a hip-width distance.

Slowly lift one foot up, slightly bend your knee and lift your heel towards the ceiling.

Lift it as far as you can, and keep your hips and upper body pointing forward.

Hold for a few seconds; lower your leg and relax.

Continue to switch legs and repeat the exercise.

6) Calf raises

Calf raises help to improve the muscles at the back of your lower legs, which largely include your calf muscles. This exercise is very productive to enhance your joint stability after you've recovered from a leg injury.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight next to a wall with your feet at your shoulder distance. You may also hold on to the back of a sturdy chair for support.

Slowly lift both your heels off the floor, and balance yourself on the balls of your feet.

Hold for a second, and lower your heels to the initial position.

Complete 5 to 8 reps; relax and then repeat.

Takeaway

Performing these stretches and exercises may help improve your joint stability, flexibility and range of motion. They might also help prevent injuries by keeping your joints and muscles strong. However, before attempting any of the above-mentioned exercises, it's best to consult your doctor or physical therapist to discuss if they are safe for you to do.

