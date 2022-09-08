6 Best Seated Yoga Exercises to Improve Flexibility

If you want to work on your flexibility, practicing certain yoga exercises can be one of the best and effective ways to boost mobility in the joints and muscles.

Enhancing flexibility can be beneficial for several reasons. Flexibility makes it easier to move the muscles with less effort, promotes better posture, helps release tightness, and reduces the risk of injury.

It also helps alleviate body pain, especially in the shoulders, neck and back, and promotes better blood flow in the body.

Seated Yoga Exercises to Improve Flexibility

For the poses mentioned below, work at your own comfort, and do not overstretch. Go slow, and focus on your form. On that note, here's a look at six seated yoga poses to improve flexibility:

1) Wide Angle Seated Pose

To do this yoga pose:

Sit on a mat with your legs spread as wide as possible and hands over your head.

Slowly hinge at your hips, and move your hands towards your feet.

Hold the position, and try to go deeper into the pose by stretching your arms as far as you can.

Come back up to the starting position; relax and repeat.

2) Fire Log Pose

To do this exercise:

Sit down straight on a mat, and place your right foot or ankle on top of your left knee. Slide your left foot forward till it gets below your right knee.

Breathe easily, and press your hips down. Reach your head up towards the ceiling, and keep your shoulders back and down.

Slightly press your chest to the front, and allow your knees to rest on the floor.

Keep your back flat, and open your chest as you move your torso forward as far as you can. Hold onto your knees, or simply move your hands forward.

Allow your head to touch the floor, if possible. Hold the position, and breathe.

3) Seated Forward Bend

To do this yoga pose:

Sit straight, and press your heels firmly, with your palms positioned on the floor beside your hips.

Keeping your torso long and straight, lean forward from the hips, and lengthen your spine as you fold towards your leg. Make sure you do not round your back.

Move your hands outside the legs, and hold the sides of your feet with both hands.

Lengthen and lift your torso, and stretch a bit more into the forward bend.

Stay in this pose for a few minutes, and release your feet to come back up to the starting position.

4) Half Lord of the Fishes Pose

To do this exercise:

Sit straight with your legs extended in the front, and bend your knees, with your feet placed flat on the floor.

Move your right knee to the floor, and tuck your right foot under your left leg. Position your left hand on the floor just behind your hips. Breathe easily, and move your right arm overhead.

Slowly twist to your left, hooking your right hand outside your left thigh for a deeper stretch.

Press your hips down as you reach your head to lengthen your spine.

Hold for a few breaths; relax and repeat.

5) Eagle Arm Pose

To do this yoga pose:

Sit straight, and position your arms forming a 90-degree angle on either side. The elbows should be aligned with your shoulders.

Bring your arms towards each other, and position your left arm behind your right so that your left elbow rests on the inside of your right elbow.

Wrap your right arm around your left, and try to touch the inside of your left hand. Squeeze both arms towards each other, and bring them to your shoulder level.

To come out of the pose, slowly unwrap your arms, and return to the starting position.

Repeat.

6) Cow Face Forward Bend

To do this yoga pose:

Sit tall, and cross your left leg over your right. Bend both knees to slide your feet back towards your hips. Make sure your left knee is stacked on top of your right.

Place your hands by your sides, or clasp them together behind your back so that you can slide them easily in front of your legs. Slowly fold over both your legs.

Switch sides, and repeat.

Takeaway

Practicing yoga regularly is an amazing way to reduce tension in the muscles and develop flexibility. The key is to be consistent, practice daily, and perform each move with the right form and posture.

