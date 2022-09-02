Which Yoga Poses Burns the Most Calories? 5 Yoga Exercises to Try

If you are looking for ways to burn more calories and lose weight, try including yoga exercises in your regular fitness routine.

Yoga is an effective form of exercise that can offer amazing physical and mental benefits, including weight loss. It can also be used to enhance metabolism and also boost your overall well-being.

Although performing asanas regularly may not burn as many calories as doing proper cardio or strength training, they can still help you burn a few calories by enhancing your metabolism.

So, if you’ve tried everything, from specific diets to rigorous exercise routines, but nothing seems to help you manage your weight, try the following five yoga exercises to achieve weight loss results.

Five Yoga Exercises to Burn Calories

Here’s a round-up of five of the best yoga poses that are considered very effective in torching calories and promoting weight loss:

1) Phalakasana (Plank Pose)

To do this exercise:

Get into a tabletop position by placing your hands on the floor at a shoulder-width distance in front of you. Your shoulders should be over your wrist and feet extended straight behind, with your toes planted on the floor.

Maintaining this position, squeeze your core and glutes to ensure that the body stays lifted and forms a straight line from feet to head.

Keep your neck stable and gaze straight at a spot in front of you.

Hold the pose for 5-8 breaths.

2) Urdhva Dhanurasana (Wheel Pose)

To do this pose:

Lying on your back, bend your knees, and position your feet flat on the floor.

Bring both feet close to your buttocks, and bend your elbows to bring your palms by your shoulders. Keep your fingertips pointing to your feet.

Press your feet and palms down, and at the same time, lift your butt and shoulders off the floor.

Position the crown of your head safely on the mat, and ensure that your elbows are parallel to the floor.

Slowly press up, and raise your head off the ground while straightening your arms simultaneously.

Hold the pose for five breaths.

3) Ardha Pincha Mayurasana (Dolphin Pose)

To do this yoga exercise:

Get on all fours, and bring your hands and forearms in front of your knees on the floor.

Make sure to keep your hands at shoulder-width distance, and lengthen your forearms a few inches away from your elbows.

Slowly press down on your wrists to help your body stabilize. Do not allow your shoulders to move behind your elbows; rather keep them perfectly stacked over your elbows.

Keep your neck stable and gaze down on the floor.

Hold the pose for ten breaths.

4) Utthita Ashwa Sanchalanasana (High Lunge Pose)

To do this asana:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and bend forward with your fingers on the ground beside your feet. Move your left foot far back, and rest on the ball of your left foot.

Lift your torso and arms together, and reach your hands towards the ceiling. Make sure you align your front knee with your ankle, and move your torso vertically.

Breathe easily, and hold the pose for ten breaths.

Switch sides, and repeat.

5) Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

To do this pose:

Stand tall with your feet as wide apart as possible and parallel to each other. Make sure both heels are in a straight line.

Raise both arms parallel to the floor, with your palms facing downwards. Keep your gaze towards your left, and turn your left foot at a 90-degree angle.

Bend your left leg at the knee so that the knee gets just above the ankle, and the thighs get parallel to the floor.

Maintaining this position, stretch your left knee towards your left, and keep the entire weight of your body on your left thigh. Simultaneously, keep your right leg straight and stable.

Push your pelvis, and engage your glutes to move them towards the right side of your body.

Hold the pose for a few seconds, and repeat on the opposite side.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga exercises are sure to burn more calories, but the key to getting the most out of them is to perform each movement with the right form and technique. Hence, it's always best to work under a seasoned yoga trainer to ensure you're doing the exercises accurately and with the right posture.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav