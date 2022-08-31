6 Best Yoga Poses for Sinusitis

If you wake up with a blocked nose, facial swelling, or pain due to sinusitis (sinus), doing a few specific yoga poses regularly can help you get relief.

Sinusitis is basically caused by infection, irritation, and allergies due to chemicals or dust particles in the air. Some common symptoms include discharge from the nose, blocked or stuffy nose, headache, and facial pain.

In some cases, it can also cause fever, sore throat, and cough. While antibiotics and over-the-counter pain killers can treat the condition, natural remedies, such as yoga, can be beneficial too.

Yoga for Sinusitis

Several yoga asanas help open the air passage of the nose, improving breathing pattern during the sinus and providing relief from stuffy nose. They immunize the body and prevent symptoms of sinusitis.

These poses also help build white blood cells and enhance blood circulation, which eases headaches. They promote easy breathing while also allowing a smooth flow of air.

Effective Yoga Poses for Sinusitis

Try incorporating the following six asanas into your regular fitness routine to get relief from sinus and its symptoms:

1) Bridge Pose (Setubandhanasana)

This pose is done as follows:

Begin this pose by lying straight on your back on a yoga mat. Bend both knees, and place your feet flat on the ground and close to your hips. Position your hands on your sides.

Slowly lift your body with support from your hands and feet while keeping your neck stable. Hold the posture for as long as you can, and lower your body back to the mat.

2) Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

It's done as follows:

Start this yoga asana by lying down on your stomach on a mat, with your legs slightly apart and palms placed near your shoulders.

As you inhale, lift your upper body, and keep your gaze straight up. Hold the position for as long as you can and slowly lower your body to its original position. Complete at least 5-8 cycles.

3) Downward Facing Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

It's done as follows:

Get into a tabletop position on all fours. Make sure to keep your feet hip-distance apart and hands shoulder-width apart. Breathe easily, and slowly lift your hips off the mat while extending your knees and elbows straight and coming into an inverted 'V' position.

Keep your head down, and look towards your belly button as you gently stretch your neck towards your inner arms. Hold this pose for 8-10 breaths, and slowly lower your body to the mat.

4) Camel Pose (Ustrasana)

It's done as follows:

Start this pose by kneeling down on the mat with feet hip-width apart. Slowly bend your body backwards, and stretch to hold your heels. Make sure to keep your hips pushed forward as you bend back. Hold the position for ten seconds, and return to the starting position.

5) Fish Pose (Matsyasana)

It's done as follows:

Start by lying on your back, with your arms folded and placed underneath your body. As you breathe in, lift your head and chest till the crown of the head touches the mat, and your back makes a curve.

To maintain proper body balance, use your elbows,and exhale easily as you open your chest. Maintain this posture for as long as you can, and release the stance.

6) Shoulder Stand Pose (Salamba Sarvangasana)

It's done as follows:

Start this advanced yoga pose by lying on your back on a mat, with your arms and legs resting comfortably. Swing both legs up so that the lower body gets pulled in an upward direction. Place your palms on your hips for support, but keep your elbows attached to the mat.

Try to maintain this posture by straightening your spine and legs and breathing easily while holding the pose for 20 seconds or as long as you can. To come out, slowly bring your legs to the mat. Repeat.

Takeaway

The aforementioned poses are very effective for nasal congestion and sinusitis. Perform them regularly to notice how they help ease your sinus problems.

If you are a beginner, make sure you work under the guidance of a certified yoga practitioner so that you learn the right form and posture for these asanas. That will ensure you avoid incorrect techniques and injury, and make the most out of your yoga session.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav