6 Best Yoga Poses that Promote Weight Loss

High intensity cardio combined with strength training and healthy eating is undoubtedly one of the best ways to shed body fat, but what about yoga? Have you considered yoga for weight loss? If not, it might be the right time to incorporate a few yoga poses into your routine if your fitness goal is weight loss.

Although yoga is not favored by many as an effective way to lose weight, this low-impact exercise can burn more calories and also help you lose a considerable amount of weight. To help you get started, we’ve compiled a list of a few yoga poses that can work wonders when it comes to losing fat and toning the body.

Best Yoga Poses for Weight Loss

Here’s a look at the top six asanas you can practice daily to achieve a desirable body:

1) Plank Pose (Phalakasana)

The plank pose is one of the best yoga poses for weight loss, particularly around your abdominal region. This pose strengthens the core and also offers a full body stretch, which is ideal to ease back pain.

To do it:

Lie face down on a yoga mat, and straighten your body using your arms.

Extend your legs behind you, and balance your body on your toes and arms.

Keep your gaze down or forward.

Hold the position for as long as you can, and slowly release your body on the mat.

Repeat a few times.

2) Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)

The triangle pose is one of the most effective and foundational yoga poses and is useful for stretching the hips and shoulder muscles. Furthermore, this pose can help reduce stress, improve digestion, and reduce fat accumulated in the waist and belly.

To do it:

Stand straight on the yoga mat with your feet at least two to three feet apart from one another.

Lift both hands to your side, and bring them in line with your shoulders. Make sure your palms face down, and your hands are parallel to the mat.

Exhale. Lean your torso to your left, and hinge from your hips to take your left hand down to touch your left foot.

Simultaneously, lift your right hand, and look upwards.

Stay in this posture for a few seconds, and return to the starting position.

Repeat the same on the opposite side.

3) Side Plank Pose (Vasisthasana)

The side plank pose is a variant of the standard plank pose and is quite challenging yet effective for waist and belly fat loss.

To do it:

Take a tabletop position, and tilt your body either to the left or right.

Lift your opposite arm straight in the air, and hold the position for at least five breaths.

Return to the starting position; switch sides, and repeat.

4) Camel Pose (Ustrasana)

The camel pose is also one of the most effective yoga poses for weight loss. However, it's slightly difficult and should be avoided if you have any type of back problems.

To do it:

Kneel on the yoga mat with your knees positioned hip-distance apart and thighs perpendicular to the mat.

Place your hands on your butts, and keep your fingers pointing down. Arch your back slightly inward.

Lean back slowly, and touch or hold your heels with both hands at the same time.

As you do that, straighten your back, and keep your neck stable to prevent strain.

Hold the pose for as long as you can, and release your hands.

5) Twisted Chair Pose (Parivrtta Utkatasana)

The twisted chair pose is one of the best yoga poses you can do to improve digestion and detoxify your body. It's also an ideal pose to increase flexibility and build strength in the spine.

To do it:

Stand straight on the yoga mat with your legs together, and reach your arms overhead.

Slowly start to sit back till your knees reach a 90-degree angle.

Bring your hands in a prayer position in front of your chest, and move your shoulder blades down.

Hold the position while twisting your right elbow across your knees.

Press your elbows against your left knee, and take a few deep breaths.

Return your hands to the center to release the pose, and switch sides.

6) Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

The bow pose is an excellent yoga pose that shifts your bodyweight to your abdomen, tightening and strengthening the muscles. This asana also helps reduce anxiety and stress.

To do it:

Lie on your stomach on a yoga mat, and press your toes to the floor with your knees bent.

Hold the edges of your ankles, and bend your feet strongly.

Slowly raise your shoulders and rib cage towards your ears, and lengthen your tailbone.

Kick both legs into your hands. While holding your legs firmly, raise your head, and gaze forward.

Slowly press down through your thighs to raise your chest further.

Stay in the position for a few seconds, and lower your body down on the mat.

Takeaway

There are several yoga poses that are very productive for weight loss, such as the warrior pose, raised feet pose, seated forward bend, and so on. Regardless of which pose you choose, make sure to maintain the right posture to get the most out of the asanas, and most importantly, to avoid pain and injury.

