6 Easy Yoga Poses for Everyday Routine

There are plenty of reasons why you should include yoga in your everyday routine. Regular yoga practice improves flexibility and provides balance. It also increases mental well-being by helping ease stress and anxiety.

Several studies have also found that yoga asanas potentially reduce depression, stress, and chronic pain. They promote better sleep and improve the overall quality of life. From a beginner, you can move on to become an advanced practitioner. You will then experience the benefits firsthand of practicing yoga poses (asanas) at different levels. Are you ready to give it a try?

6 Simple Yoga Poses in an Everyday Routine

1. Child Pose

How to do it?

Kneel down and spread your knees slightly wider than usual. Bend your upper body forward and allow your stomach to reach between your thighs and your forehead toward the floor. Straighten your arms in front of you with your palms on the floor. Take deep breaths and stay in the position for a few minutes.

Benefits: The child pose is one of the best asanas to kickstart your morning. It offers a gentle stretch to your hips and lower back and helps you reconnect with your breathing pattern. The muscles involved during this pose are the hips, lats, and lower back.

2. Easy Pose

How to do it?

Start by sitting cross-legged on your mat. With your palms up, place your hands on your knees and keep your back as straight and tall as possible. Slowly push your sit bones into the floor and close your eyes to feel the stretch. Stay in this position for a few breaths and release all your tension.

Benefits: This is a fantastic pose for beginners as it involves very little movement. It helps enhance back flexibility and also reduces stress.

3. Cobra Pose

How to do it?

Lie on your stomach with your legs at shoulder distance. Place the top of your feet on the floor. Position your hands under your shoulders and keep your elbows properly tucked in your body. Now start by straightening both your arms while pushing through your feet. Raise your chest and push your shoulder blades back. As soon as your pelvis lifts off the floor, stop straightening your arms and start to take deep breaths in this position.

Benefits: The cobra pose is one of the most powerful in yoga as it stretches your chest, abs, and shoulders and also helps strengthen your hips and back. The muscles involved during this asana are the lats, glutes, hamstrings, triceps, and abdominal muscles.

4. Downward-Facing Dog Pose

How to do it?

Come on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. As you exhale, lift your knees off the floor while pushing your heels downwards. Simultaneously, raise your tailbone. Do not lock your knees in this position. Move your shoulder blades near your tailbone and place your head safely between your arms. Your feet should be in firm contact with the floor. Stay in this position for a few breaths.

Benefits: The downward-facing dog pose stretches your hamstrings, feet, calves, and shoulders and also helps strengthen your entire forearm. The muscles involved during this pose are deltoids, quadriceps, and abdominal muscles.

5. Tree Pose

How to do it?

Stand tall and keep your spine as straight as possible. Hold your hands together in the prayer position, and then raise them over your head. Bring your right leg and place it above the left knee. Press your right foot to your left inner thigh and hold onto this position for a few seconds. Switch legs and repeat for a few seconds more.

Benefits: The tree pose in yoga stretches your entire body, from your heels to your upper back. It is also helpful in improving overall balance and posture.

6. Happy Baby

How to do it?

Lie on your back with your knees bent. Bring your knees close to your stomach. Then bend your ankles and heels while you hold your feet gently. Focus on keeping your ankles above your knees and gently push against your hands with both your feet.

Benefits: The happy baby pose stretches your hips and lower back. The muscles involved during this asana are the inner thighs, hips, and lower back.

Takeaway

Spending just 15 to 20 minutes practicing these simple yoga poses daily can be an ideal start to your busy mornings. Over time, you’ll experience positive physical and mental effects, and also bid goodbye to back pain, headaches, stress, and other health issues.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far