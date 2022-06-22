7 Simple exercises you can do everyday to stay fit

It is no secret that exercising regularly is beneficial for your overall health and well-being. Whether your back aches from sitting in front of the computer or you want to lose some extra pounds. It’s crucial to look for a workout routine that is effective. Something safe and simple so that you can do it everyday. But it is also confusing to decide where to begin and with so many options available, it is easy to get swamped with what works.

But worry no more, as we’ve got you covered. Below, we have outlined some of the simple yet very effective exercises that you can do every day to stay fit and active. You can combine these exercises into a proper workout routine to keep your muscles strong and your body in shape.

Check out these 7 simple exercises for ultimate fitness.

1. Squats:

Squats are a very productive strength-training exercise that targets several muscle groups at once, including hamstrings, quadriceps and glute muscles. And since this workout engages several large muscles at once, it also helps burn more calories.

Instructions:

Stand straight. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart and arms on your sides.

Engage your core, keep your chin and chest up, bend your knees and draw your hips back as you lower your body.

Go down until your thighs get parallel to the floor.

Hold and return to the starting position.

Start with 3 sets of 10 reps.

2. Planks:

Planks are one of the most effective ways to tone your abdominal muscles as well as your whole body. This exercise stabilizes your abs without straining your back.

Instructions:

Keep your hands and toes planted on the floor with your back straight and your abs tight.

Your gaze should be in front of your hands and your chin tucked.

Engage your glutes, abs, shoulders, triceps and quads.

Hold the plank position for 20 seconds. Increase the duration as you gain strength.

3. Lunges:

Lunges are a functional exercise that challenges your balance while also enhancing the strength of your glutes and leg muscles.

Instructions:

Start by standing straight and keep your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

With your left leg, take a step forward and bend your left knee simultaneously until your thigh gets parallel to the floor. Make sure your left knee doesn’t extend your left foot.

Once done, push up off your left foot and return to the initial position.

Repeat with your right leg.

Start with 3 sets of 20 reps.

4. Push-ups:

Push-ups are a very basic yet result-worthy exercise that involves several muscles while performing.

Instructions:

Take a plank position with your hands and toes on the floor.

Keep your core tight, neck stable and shoulders down and relaxed.

Slowly bend your elbows and start to lower your body down to the ground. As soon as your chest starts to touch the floor, extend your elbows and return to the initial position.

Start with 3 sets of 10 reps.

5. Burpees:

Burpees are a super-effective, full-body exercise that offers great results for your cardiovascular strength.

Instructions:

Stand upright with your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

With your hands in front of you, begin to lower your body and squat down. When you reach the floor, push your legs straight back and take a push-up position.

Jump and keep your palms at your waist, and then stand up again, taking your arms above your head. Jump.

This is 1 rep.

Start with 3 sets of 8 reps.

6. Glute bridge:

Glute Bridge is one of the best exercises for your entire posterior chain that helps keep your buttocks strengthened and in shape.

Instructions:

Lie on the floor on your back with your feet on the ground and knees bent. Your arms at your sides, palms facing down.

Push through your heels, lift your hips off the floor and squeeze your glutes, core muscles and hamstrings.

As you lift your body off the floor, your shoulders and upper back should still be on the floor.

Hold at the top and then return to the initial position.

Start with 3 sets of 10 reps.

7. Mountain Climbers:

Mountain climbers are a great core strengthening exercise that works on the entire body.

Instructions:

Take a plank position. Distribute your body weight equally between your toes and hands. Your hands should be shoulder-width apart, core engaged, back straight and head stable.

Pull your left knee towards your chest and bring it back to the start.

Switch legs. Now pull your right knee towards your chest and then bring it back.

As you do this movement, keep your hips down and continue the move as fast as you can.

Start with 3 sets of 10 reps.

Takeaway:

The exercises discussed above are simple bodyweight workouts that you can do every day for an effective fitness routine. Whichever exercises you choose, however, always remember that form is the key to getting the most out of them. Perform each move accurately and focus on the form.

