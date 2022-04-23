Planks For a Stronger Core: Technique, Tips, and Proper Form

The plank appears to be a simple exercise. After all, you're not even moving. However, there's more to its execution than you might believe.

The plank is a true test of core strength, whether you like it or not. The muscles in your abs, lower back, hips, and arms are all worked out in this ultimate isometric exercise.

Since this exercise works in so many muscle groups, it is frequently referred to as a full-body workout. Planking is a wonderful workout to increase sports performance since the core muscles help stabilize, balance, and generate power for the body.

Regardless of whatever version you do, the plank is an isometric activity. This means it pushes your muscles with a static contraction (i.e., no movement) rather than lengthening or contracting phases. This helps you gain strength while you try to keep your entire body stable.

What’s the right way to do planks?

It's critical to learn how to do a plank properly if you want to get the maximum benefit from it. Begin with two to three sets of 30–60 seconds in the plank position.

Here is the step-by-step guide for doing planks correctly:

Start in a plank posture with your forearms and toes on the floor, facing down.

Your forearms should face forward, and your elbows should be just under your shoulders. You should be looking at the floor with your head relaxed.

Draw your navel towards your spine by engaging your abdominal muscles. Maintain a tight and straight torso, as well as a straight line from your ears to your toes without drooping or bending. This is how the spine should be in a neutral position.

Make sure your shoulders aren't sagging towards your ears.

Your heels should be higher than your toes.

Hold this position for a total of 10 seconds.

Work up to 30, 45, or 60 seconds over time.

Tips to keep in mind

When holding a plank, there is a lot of unneeded shrugging. Make sure your shoulders are sunk (wide) and your palms on the floor are equally wide.

By widening your shoulders, you will shift weight away from your upper body and engage the core muscles that need to be worked.

By tucking your buttocks in and clenching your glutes, you may maintain your hips lifted. You can also separate your feet a little to offer yourself a more firm and solid foundation. When you contract and activate your abdominal muscles, take deep breaths.

Maintain a downward gaze on the floor or mat to keep your head and neck in line with the rest of your body. Consider tucking your chin in towards your chest, especially when you reach the 60-second mark.

How to maintain proper form

Proper exercise techniques are critical for ensuring the safety and success of an exercise program. However, depending on your demands, you may need to alter each exercise to achieve the best results.

Always choose a weight that permits you to maintain complete body control throughout the exercise. Pay great attention to your body when doing any exercise, and stop immediately if you feel any pain or discomfort.

Consult your doctor before starting an exercise program if you have a past or pre-existing health issue. Incorporate the correct warm-ups, rest, and nutrition into your training regimen to see continuous growth and build body strength.

Your ability to adequately recuperate from your workouts will ultimately determine your results. Allow adequate recovery by resting for 24 to 48 hours before training the same muscle groups.

Takeaway

Once you've learned how to do a solid plank, you'll have laid a crucial strength-training foundation that will help you grow both during and outside of your workout.

Planks can also be used as a foundation for other popular exercises (such as push-ups) that you can incorporate into your strength-training program.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh