6 best stretches to avoid sore muscles after upper body workout

Stretching at the end of your workout can improve your flexibility, lower your chances of injury, and relieve muscle tension. It may even assist you in improving your performance the next time you exercise. Stretching consistently, either after a workout or on your days off, can help release muscle tension and improve flexibility and mobility over time, allowing you to perform even better in the workouts you enjoy.

It doesn't have to be a part of growing older to have achy joints. You can avoid being one of the pain sufferers by correcting your posture and completing gentle workouts to strengthen the muscles that support your joints.

Best Stretches After Upper Body Workout

These stretching exercises aid in flexibility and relaxation. They work on all of the body's major muscles, including those that are tight all of the time, such as the chest, shoulders, back, arms, hips, and legs. If possible, try to stretch every day for optimal effects.

6 upper body stretches

#1 Standing bicep

This works for your biceps as well as your chest and shoulder muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Straighten your back. Interlace your hands at the base of your spine and place them behind your back.

Straighten your arms and flip your hands so that the palms of your hands are face downwards.

Then, elevate your arms as high as you can until your biceps and shoulders are stretched.

Hold this stretch for 30 to 40 seconds.

Repeat two or three times more.

#2 Shoulder

In upper body training, shoulders are one of the most worked out parts. Here are the steps to release stress from the shoulder:

Cross your right arm across your chest and curl your left hand around your elbow. Gently pull on the right arm.

For more benefit, try lowering your shoulder.

Switch sides after 15 to 30 seconds and repeat one to three times on each side.

#3 Side (seated)

This helps relax the upper body muscles, including deltoids and rare deltoids.

Here’s how to do it:

Clasp your hands straight up overhead, palms facing the ceiling, whether you're sitting or standing.

Reach to the right and up, experiencing relief down your left side.

Switch sides after 15 to 30 seconds and repeat one to three times.

#4 Upper trapezius (neck)

To release all the strain and stress from your neck, follow these steps:

Place one hand on your lower back and the other on the opposite side of your head while you stand or sit tall.

Pull your head toward your shoulder while keeping your eyes straight ahead.

Repeat on the other side after holding for at least 30 seconds.

#5 Cat-Cow

Upper body workouts also involve your back muscles. Cat-cow can relieve back tightness after a workout.

Here’s the way to do it:

Begin on your hands and knees, with your spine in a neutral, relaxed position.

Inhale while pressing your chest forward and letting your belly descend to the floor.

Exhale after lifting your head and relaxing your shoulders.

Tuck in your tailbone and squeeze your pubic bone forward as you round your spine upward.

Continue by lowering your head to the floor. If you can, repeat this exercise numerous times in a minute.

#6 Half downward-facing dog

To avoid the hunched-over position that causes neck and lower-back pain, do half downward-facing dog. Here are the steps to do it:

Place palms on a wall at midrib height and inhale.

Exhale and slowly walk your feet back until your arms are straight and your back is parallel to the floor.

Draw your belly button toward your spine and allow your chest to sink by pressing your hands against the wall.

Take 10 deep breaths and hold them for ten seconds.

Stretching is an essential step of your workout, as it has the following benefits:

Creates more overall flexibility, Relieves stress and aids in the recovery of your body's pre-exercise state, Allows your mind and body to reflect on and experience the effects of the workout you just completed, and Reduces muscle soreness and stiffness after exercise.

