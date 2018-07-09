6 Super Effective Shoulder Mobility Exercises to Improve Shoulder Flexibility

A stiff shoulder can be a huge bummer. When you are at the gym or otherwise, shoulders that have limited movement can be a real pain. You need mobility when lifting weights or doing your regular chores.

However, when you are talking about the flexibility or mobility of your shoulders, you need not get into hardcore shoulder mobility exercises for it. Some simple and equipment-free exercises and stretches can help you out with this concern.

Indian player Ishant Sharma goes through his shoulder rehab exercises

We are aware that a lot of you might just skip this article thinking that this is not really that important but we must warn you a mere discomfort can cause a lot of pain in the long run.

So you must simply invest 10-15 minutes of your day on these super simple exercises and stretches to increase your shoulder flexibility and shoulder mobility such that you can avoid pain and stiffness in this area.

This pain can be due to your daily routine or your exercise regime and hence you must be careful with that.

So let us get started with a few basic exercises to help you out with your shoulder flexibility and mobility.

Exercise #1

Quadruped Shoulder Circles

Placing your hands and knees on the floor increases and adjusts the pressure you exert on your shoulders, thus giving a positive boost to the benefits of this exercise.

Instructions:

Step 1: Get down on your fours by placing your palms and knees on the floor. Your hands must be under your shoulders and your knees must be under your hips.

Step 2: Push your self to the ground and shrug your shoulder blades by moving them towards your ears, then rotating them back, then bringing them under your ears followed by moving them closer to your head. This basically resembles a circular motion.

Important Tip: Do 10 circles in one direction and then complete it by doing 10 more in the opposite direction.

Next up: Clasped Hands Extension