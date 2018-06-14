Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 To-Do Shoulder Stretches To Cure Pain

The discomfort caused by shoulder pain can be very annoying. We list a few stretches for you to help you cure it!

Malavika Kanoria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 19:16 IST
7

Toronto Blue Jays action
Toronto Blue Jays stretching his shoulders

Shoulder pain can stay for a few days and that can decrease your efficiency at work or elsewhere. You might feel irritated and we all know that feeling is not good. We also know that giving complex exercises to help you with this issue will prove to be slightly difficult due to lack of patience and endurance.

So we have a few stretches listed out for you. These are easy and quick and will help you notice the relief almost instantly. These are not exercises that will help you build muscles. These are done to reduce pain and stiffness as well as activate muscles in the area. So if you are looking for hardcore exercises, this is not where you should be.

The stretches that we mention here are:

1. Wall Stretch

2. Door Lean

3. Shoulder Flexion Stretch

4. Arm Circles

5. Prone Cactus Arms

6. Arms Behind Your Back

Do these stretches every day as they can be done on the go. They are not high-powered exercises so there can be no excuses. Also, you need not do them only in case your shoulder is giving you a tough time. Doing them, in general, can keep such an inconvenience away. After all, prevention is better than cure.

Stretch #1

Wall Stretch

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand close to a wall and face it. You have to maintain a one-arm distance from the wall such that your fingers are in contact with the side.

Step 2: Slowly, let your fingers climb up while you lean forward to decrease the distance between your upper body and the wall.

Step 3: Continue to the point where your hand is extended upwards and you are as close to the wall as possible.

Step 4: Slowly come back to the initial position and repeat.

Important Tip: Do around 1 minute for each hand. You can choose to do both arms together by facing the wall too.

Next up: Door Lean

Page 1 of 6 Next
Workout Tips Shoulder Workout Tips
6 Easy Exercises For Shoulder Pain
RELATED STORY
5 Amazing Shoulder Exercises to Strengthen Your Deltoid...
RELATED STORY
6 Super Easy and Effective Shoulder Workout with Dumbbells
RELATED STORY
8 Lower Back Exercises That Are A Must For You
RELATED STORY
5 Best Exercises to Strengthen Your Rotator Cuff
RELATED STORY
6 Exercises To Help You Lose Your Belly Fat
RELATED STORY
6 Beginners' Ab Workout For Women
RELATED STORY
4 Amazing Ab Workouts To Do At The Gym
RELATED STORY
9 Best Shoulder Exercises for Men
RELATED STORY
7 Amazing Shoulder Exercises for Women
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us