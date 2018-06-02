6 Easy Exercises For Shoulder Pain

Shoulder pain can really ruin your day, so we bring to you some exercises that can help you get rid of it.

Malavika Kanoria CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2018, 21:16 IST

Fitness Expert Deckline Leitao Demonstrating Exercises

There is no rocket science involved in understanding how difficult it can be to give your hundred percent with an aching shoulder. Though we do not pay attention to it much, it can prove to be a real pain, literally. So we list out a few exercises that can help you feel much better. There are no instruments or equipment required for these exercises. All you need is some peace of mind and a quiet room and you are good to go.

Before you start off with these exercises, we advice you to not rush through it. Take your time and you will see the difference.

These exercises aim to work on the mobility of the affected region and give instant relief. Apart from these exercises, ice packs can help you relieve the pain, as well.

They help you relax the affected area and lower the stress. People are adviced to do these exercises on a daily basis as there can be a lot of pressure on an individual's shoulders due to their lifestyle and posture. Remember, "prevention is always better than cure."

However, in case it does not subside, going to the doctor is the next best solution.

#1 Head tilt

Sit down on the floor with a straight back. Rest your arms by your side and relax. Inhale. As you exhale, lower your left ear towards your left shoulder blade.

Do not force it all the way down. Take it to the extent that makes you feel a pull. Do this motion gently and do not hurry.

Inhale and stay in that position for two seconds. While exhaling, return to the starting position. Repeat the same on the right side. Do this for one minute. Another variation that can be included is turning your head to either side as you exhale and hold.