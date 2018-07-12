5 Relieving Frozen Shoulder Exercises To Relieve Frozen Shoulder

Many of you might not be aware of the term ‘frozen shoulder.’ Let me explain to you what is frozen shoulder. Frozen shoulder is a common condition which is characterised by shoulder stiffness and pain that lasts for a few weeks.

It usually develops when inflammation increases around the shoulder due to shoulder immobility or there is a problem while stretching and flexing the shoulders normally. Frozen shoulder is often referred to as adhesive capsulitis.

Do not confuse arthritis with frozen shoulder, these two conditions are not related in any way. Frozen shoulder refers specifically to the shoulder joint, while arthritis may refer to other or multiple joints.

Early treatment of frozen shoulder using targeted shoulder exercises, stretches and natural anti-inflammatory applications can help control symptoms and prevent worsening stiffness.

Here are some of the shoulder workout tips to relieve frozen shoulder pain.

#1 Wall Crawl

The wall crawl exercise helps to increase your shoulders’ range of motion, build strength and helps reduce pain.

Instructions

Step 1: Stand facing the wall and place your hand on the wall just above the height of your shoulder.

Step 2: With your elbow slightly bent, slowly walk your fingers up the wall, spider-like, until you've raised your arm as far as you comfortably can so as to feel a stretch in your shoulder.

Step 3: Your fingers should be doing the work, not your shoulder muscles. Slowly lower the arm (with the help of the good arm, if necessary) and repeat.

Important Tip: Do 10 -12 reps of 4 sets each. You can also do this exercise while sitting on a chair. Monitor your shoulder flexibility improvements by keeping track of how far you’re able to climb your fingers up the wall.

