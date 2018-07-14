6 Full Body Workouts To Cut Body Fat & Build Muscles

Each one of us exercises diligently to get a fit and well-toned body. We do some cardio, some floor exercises and some weight training to achieve this. But haven’t you noticed, that these exercises are extremely limited with respect to the areas they hit at once.

No doubt, abs must be the target, but why can an exercise not work on other parts of the body too? We bring to you some full body workout tips that will help you lose fat in multiple areas at once.

Newcastle United Training Session

Some pointers before you start working on this routine, there are some basic changes you need to make. Your diet is extremely crucial when it comes to sculpting your body. Cut down on artificial sugar, increase protein and fiber intake and eat sufficient quantity of healthy food.

Drink a lot of water and keep yourself hydrated as that can prevent bloating and fatigue. Remember, diet forms 70 per cent of your weight loss programs so lets pay attention to that too, over due course of time.

Right now, let us get started with a full body workout routine that will help you reduce overall fat and build muscles like a pro.

Exercise #1

Burpees

This exercise works on your core, glutes, arms, back, legs and chest, all at the same time!

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight with your legs hip width apart.

Step 2: Get down into a squat position and lower yourself further down to keep your hands on the ground, right next to your feet.

Step 3: Push your feet to your back and get down in the push up position. Do a push up.

Step 4: Pull your feet forward and get in the squat position again.

Step 5: Quickly jump as high as possible and swiftly land on your toes. Your arms need to be extended over your head for this one. Repeat.

Important tip: Do this exercise for 2 minutes with 15 seconds break in the middle.

Next up: Kettle Bell Swings