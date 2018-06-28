6 Powerful Quad Workouts To Build Strong And Massive Quadriceps

Imagine this scenario. Every week, you have a dedicated leg workout day, no matter how much you hate it. You hustle hard and continue to give your hundred percent. But when you look at your self in the mirror, you do not really notice anything worth noticing.

I mean, your legs are strong, no doubt, but they lack the definition you want to see. Well, that is something we all face and not just when it comes to your calf, but also your quads.

Yes, there is a part of your DNA that is responsible for this, but can we solely blame it for your issue? What you genuinely need, apart from hard work and dedication, is a workout regime that helps you get fuller and rounder quads. And even though regular squats are important, it is not the only exercise that you must do to get the desired results.

And no, it is not rocket science. If you want to work on your quads, you can make certain changes to your leg day routine and you are good to go. So let us get started!

#1 Sissy Squats

Instructions:

For this exercise, you will need to be someplace that has a pole or maybe a post.

Step 1: Stand next to a pole, sideways. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart.

Step 2: Now, place your nearest arm on the pole and hold it to get a solid grip.

Step 3: Now, you have to do three motions simultaneously. First, bend your knees to get in the squat position. Second, lift your heels off the floor. Third, lean your torso backward while keeping your upper body straight. Your body must form a line from your knees to your neck.

Step 4: Go as far as possible and stop once you have fully flexed your knees.

Step 5: Next, slowly come back to the starting position and repeat.

Important Tip: Do 2 sets of 15 reps each and be very careful of your posture.

Next up: Dumbbell Front Squats