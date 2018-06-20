4 Amazingly Easy Leg Workouts At Home

Here's how you can train your legs at home to achieve your fitness goals.

Antriksh Jaiswal CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 23:30 IST 7 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Fitness Expert Deckline Leitao Demonstrating Exercises

There is a famous phrase that goes like this, “Never miss a leg day.” This is because the muscles in your hips and legs are the largest in your body so it becomes even more important to train them.

There is a massive release of growth hormone and testosterone when you train these muscles. Research has time and again proved that If you train your lower body properly then it helps in the process of building total body strength and improves athletic performance and lose extra body fat.

Training your legs is an important factor to help you achieve your fitness goals. The main leg muscles are the glutes, hamstrings, calves and quadriceps. Your glutes muscle help your body to stay upright and enable you to power through workouts.

Hamstrings muscle help in both knee flexion and hip extension which are the key to running fast. The calf muscles help in stabilising your ankles and feet.

The quadricep muscles form the major part of the bulk on the front of the thigh. Collectively these four muscles are the powerful, prime extensors of the knee joint.

It should be noted that stronger legs and core muscles will increase your upper body strength and thus help upper-body muscle development. Furthermore, your leg muscles are among the largest in your body and aesthetically stronger legs do act like an ‘x’ factor to your body. Here are some of the most effective leg workouts that you can perform at home.

#1 Jump Squats

The jump squat requires no equipment and primarily works the gluteus maximus, hamstrings, abdominals, quadriceps and calves. This full body exercise stretches and contracts the muscles and helps you in getting well-shaped legs.

Instructions

Step 1: Start with your feet shoulder-width apart and the toes pointing slightly outward.

Step 2: Bend your knees pressing your hips back as if you are going to sit on a chair.

Step 3: Now pressing mainly with the ball of your feet, jump straight up in the air as high as you can.

Step 4: Land on your toes and go back to the squat position and repeat.

Important Tip: Do three sets of 15-20 reps each. Avoid this exercise if you have any knee or back injuries.

Next Up: Lunges