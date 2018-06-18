6 Easy Workouts To Get The Perfect Calf Muscles

Do not EVER neglect your calves. And to help you build them, we have the perfect calf workout!

Legs are not just made up of thighs, right?

So why neglect your calf muscles. After all, that’s as important as your thighs and glutes.

In this workout regime, you might have to use weights. Further, it is to be remembered that all these exercises are not only quick and easy but will help you get the perfectly sculpted calves that will boost up your confidence.

However, many people end up neglecting this region as they think that the exercises they do at home for thighs, will indirectly help with the calf as well. But, that is not completely true. There are some very specific workouts just for this part of the body which when done correctly will give you the desired results over time.

It can be a slow process because the fat in this area is very tough but nevertheless, it is not impossible. Do these 6 amazing calf workouts while maintaining the correct pace and posture and you will notice the difference in no time.

For those who do not know, there are two muscles in the calf region that you will be working on. They are the gastrocnemius muscle and the soleus muscle. These two make up the calf and our exercises will help you in building these up. So let's get started.

Exercise #1

Touch And Hop

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight with your feet apart.

Step 2: Bend your left leg a little and put your weight on it.

Step 3: Now, slowly lift your right leg off the ground, engage your core, flex your calf and bend forward with your back straight. Your right leg will swing back as you bend ahead. Bend so as to make your body parallel to the floor. You need to balance all of it on your left leg.

Step 4: While you do this, your right hand will touch the floor.

Step 5: Now quickly come back to the initial position while bending your right knee at a 90 degree and jump to land on your left foot. Simultaneously balance your body well as you have to land on one leg.

Step 6: Repeat this with the other leg after you complete one side.

Important Tip: Do 2 sets of 15 reps each.

Next up: Plie Squat Calf Raise