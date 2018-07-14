6 Easy & Effective Thigh Workouts To Burn Fat and Have Strong Legs

Malavika Kanoria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 137 // 14 Jul 2018, 13:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Muscular and strong legs are something most of us strive for. We dedicatedly do all the exercises we have heard of hoping to get the perfect set of well-built legs and strong thighs. What is wrong with that approach you ask?

BREAKING FITNESS MYTHS

Well, there are numerous exercises that you can play with but not all exercises will give you strong thighs and simultaneously burn fat. So you need to set a specific workout regime for your self that helps you achieve both these targets easily and effectively.

But that is not all! There is another catch. The fat in this region is extremely stubborn and hence, takes time to leave you for good. But in the long run, good leg workout tips can help you achieve your goal and that should be enough to make you feel ecstatic right?

So let us get started with 6 effective workouts that will help you tone up and strengthen your thighs. This regime includes exercises for your upper, outer and back thigh region.

Exercise #1

Frog Squat

This is a variation of squat that is very effective when it comes to losing your thigh fat.

Instructions:

Step 1: Keep your feet a little wider than shoulder width and let your toes point outside.

Step 2: Your hands have to be placed in front of you.

Step 3: Now, slowly do a regular squat, that is, bend your upper body down towards the ground while keeping your back straight and your hips out. But here, you need to sit all the way down.

Step 4: Now push your hips up, with your upper body bent down, and bring it back down. Complete the set and then get back up.

Important tip: Do 2 sets of 15 reps each. Get back up once you complete the set completely and not in the middle.

Next up: Jump Squat