5 Effective Squat Exercises That’ll Shape Up Your Butt

Squats should be a major part of everyone's exercise regime

First things first, let’s get down to basics and discover what squats are. A squat, for those unaware, is a movement where you begin in a standing position and bend your knees in order to bring your butt as close to your heels as possible before returning to a standing position again.

All in all, squats do a whole lot more than give you a fabulous looking butt. In fact, people rarely realise that the humble squat is the key to an in-shape body. Why? Because this incredible exercise enhances every muscle in your lower body, including your thighs, calves, core, hamstrings, abs and stabilizer muscles. Oh, and did we mention that they strengthen your ankles and hips too? And if you’re an athlete, including squats in your daily routine makes you less injury prone every time you get down to playing.

So, now that the importance of squads has been well established for you, including them as a part of your workout routine on a regular basis will do you a whole lot of good. Why stick with just one type of squat though, when there are several ways to go about it? However, while there are plenty of ways to do squats differently, there are also plenty of ways you can get them wrong. So, needless to say you got to be careful. Ready to work your butt out in order to get that great butt you crave for? If you are, then without further ado let’s take a look at 5 effective squat exercises that’ll shape up your butt.

#5 Sumo Squat

Sets: 2

Reps: 15

The Sumo Squat got its name for its similarity to the stance sumo wrestlers take as they’re about to go into battle. The Sumo Squat is highly beneficial for your inner thighs and glutes, which are areas that are often underworked.

Step 1: Grab a heavy dumbbell and hold it in front of your chest.

Step 2: Position your feet at around twice shoulder-width, with your toes outward.

Step 3: Proceed to squat by pushing your hips back and bending your knees. Hold that position before proceeding to revert to your original posture.

