6 Productive Leg Exercises – Leg Day Workout

Do not let the thought of it scare you. Leg day is just an easy step towards super toned legs.

Yes! A lot of people run away from leg day. And probably it is right. They were not informed of these easy leg day workout exercises that are absolutely doable and super effective. It is difficult to witness quick changes in this region due to the built and nature of the muscles and fat in this region.

Hence, maybe getting a set of toned legs will take time, but that does not mean that you should stop your dedicated efforts towards it. We have given you a list of exercises for your deltoids, hamstrings, calf, and thighs separately.

But this will be a regime involving exercises for your legs as a whole. Apart from these exercises, cardio activities like running, walking, cycling etc. must be included in your daily workout routine because they do not only work on your legs but help you get the all-round development that you have been waiting for.

About 40-45 minutes of it each day, maybe six days a week, is enough. Track your progress and you will see what we are talking about. Diet is extremely important as well.

In this article, we get to you six productive leg exercises for those super toned legs. Some of these exercises will require exercise balls and dumbbells.

There are several other articles on our website that can help you with more exercises that can be incorporated in this regime. So let's get started!

Excercise #1

Bulgarian Split Squat

Instructions:

Step 1: Get hold of two dumbbells and stand next to a couch or a chair. Be careful with the weight. Light dumbbells will not really help you here.

Step 2: Stand at lunge length distance from the chair with your back towards it.

Step 3: Now with a dumbbell in each hand, place your right foot on the chair,

Step 4: Slowly, lower yourself such that your right knee touches the ground and your left thigh is almost parallel to the ground.

Do 2 sets of 10 reps on one leg and repeat for the other side.

Next up: Sumo Squats