6 Best Core Exercises for Older Adults

As you get older, core strength becomes even more vital. Your entire body is stabilized by a strong core, providing you with superior balance and posture.

Seniors can benefit from core exercises to prevent falls, reduce back pain, and preserve their independence for longer.

The muscles of your core are among the most important in your body. They're necessary for your movement and assist you in remaining steady while walking, standing, or sitting.

Best core exercises for golden-agers

These core exercises are designed specifically for seniors and may be readily adapted to suit your level of activity.

1) Chair planks

Chair planks are an excellent approach to developing our core muscles. They serve to strengthen and stabilize the transverse abdominals. These are the muscles that wrap around your spine and lie low in your trunk.

Here are the steps to follow to do proper chair planks:

Place your chair against a wall, away from other furniture, in a secure location.

Place your hands on the seat as you stand in front of the chair. They should be placed towards the chair's front leg corners.

Walk back until your feet come in a long line with your head, shoulders, and hips.

Adjust the distance between your feet and the chair so that you can hold this position comfortably.

Keep your elbows unlocked and your gaze forward. Under your shoulders, your hands should be lined properly.

Hold this position for as long as you can, focusing on the sensation of your belly button being drawn up and in toward your spine.

2) Seated knee lifts

Seated knee lifts are a series of exercises that gradually increase in difficulty. They can assist you in developing inner core strength regardless of your fitness level.

Follow these steps to do seated knee lifts correctly:

Sit up straight in your chair. Consider lengthening your body from the crest of your head to your hips.

Engage your lower abdominals and elevate one knee 3 to 4 inches with control for a total of 5 seconds.

Legs should be lowered.

Rep with the opposite leg.

Begin with 6 to 8 reps on each leg. Work your way up to 10–12 reps.

3) Oblique side bends

If you incorporate oblique side bends into your training program, you will gain trunk and core additional stability as well as spinal support. They can also assist you with other actions you perform on a daily basis.

Here are the steps to do oblique side bends perfectly:

Place your feet flat on the floor and sit tall at the end of your chair.

Draw one string from the crown of your head to the ceiling and another from the tailbone to the floor to lengthen the spine.

With your elbows out wide, place your fingertips behind your ears.

Exhale and bend to one side, avoiding leaning forward.

Hold for 2 seconds before returning to the center and sitting tall.

Rep the movement on the opposite side.

Begin with six to eight on each side. Work your way up to 10–12 reps.

4) Superman stretch

For people of all fitness levels, the Superman stretch is an excellent and efficient workout. It focuses on the muscles of your lower back, glutes, hamstrings, and abs.

Follow these steps to perform the Superman stretch properly:

Lie down on your stomach with your legs stretched out long. Raise your arms above your head. Draw your shoulders down from your ears and pull your abdominals up and away from the ground.

To lift your arms and legs off the ground at the same time, use your abs, back muscles, and glutes. Keep your gaze fixed on the ground.

With control, return to the starting position.

5) Dead bug stretch

The dead bug stretch is a popular approach to strengthen your core and stabilize your body. It aids in the development of a strong, sturdy foundation that protects the spine.

Here are the steps you can follow to do a dead bug stretch correctly:

Lay on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor, about a foot away from your hips, to prepare for the posture. Arms should rest alongside your body.

Allow your shoulders and lower back to sink to the ground.

Pull your shoulders away from your ears and down. Raise your hands so that your elbows are over your shoulders and your fists are facing in toward each other to get into the starting position.

Raise your legs to the point where your knees are squarely over your hips.

Slowly drop your right arm and left leg until they're barely over the floor as you exhale.

Bring them back to the start position on inhalation.

Repeat the process on the other side.

6) Opposite arm and leg raise

When you do this exercise, you're engaging your core and the muscles in your arm and leg as you stretch out the opposite arm and leg.

Here are the steps to do the opposite arm and leg raise perfectly:

Kneel on your hands and knees, with your head and spine in a neutral position.

Extend your left leg behind you while stretching out with your right arm in front of you.

Try to bring that leg and arm parallel to the floor while keeping your hips and shoulders aligned.

Return to the starting position after being held.

Replace your right leg with your left arm and repeat the exercise.

Always check with your physical therapist before beginning a new fitness regimen.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh