6 Effective Knee Exercises To Overcome Knee Pain

Knee pain can be difficult and that is because we do not really care for it until it becomes intolerable. But is it how we are supposed to deal with it? Absolutely not! There are various remedies that you can use and exercises that you can do to stop your pain from getting worse. Some home remedies and tips that you can use for knee pain are:

1. A lot of people will ask you to sit and rest for a long time. Do not do that! You should not exert your knee joint but light movements are a must. Walking and stretching will definitely help you out with the pain.

2. RICE, which stands for rest, ice, compression and elevation, helps a great deal with pain reduction.

3. Self-massage can help relieve the pain. You simply need to use your fingers and body weight for this. There are numerous massage techniques that can be found online. It is really helpful and you must try it.

4. There can be various reasons for knee pain. Some can be trivial while others might require attention. If the pain stays for long, you must consult an expert.

Once you are aware of these important pointers, you must look at some knee exercises that will help you get rid of the pain and increase your joint flexibility and mobility.

Exercise #1

Supine Hamstring Stretch

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie down on the floor and bend your knees such that your feet are flat on the floor.

Step 2: Extend one leg in front of you with your arms extended by your side.

Step 3: Slowly, pull your bent leg closer to your body, use your hands to support the thigh and extend your legs straight towards the ceiling by straightening your knee.

Step 4: Hold this stretch for about 30-40 seconds and lower them down. Repeat for the other leg. This makes up one rep.

Do 3-4 reps of this exercise.

