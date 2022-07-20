6 Best Yoga Exercises for Better Bowel Movement

Are you suffering from infrequent bowel movements and looking for ways to get rid of the issue? Try incorporating yoga exercises into your routine.

Yoga is beneficial for almost all types of health problems, including your tummy issues. While over-the-counter medicines can help, alternative therapies such as yoga exercises can be effective too.

They can help reduce the pain and discomfort of several digestive problems, such as gas, constipation, etc. Yoga may alleviate infrequent bowel movements by helping the digestive system pass gas or stool. Various studies also suggest that yoga can offer cost-effective treatment to people suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Yoga can also ease symptoms of diarrhea, constipation and other gut problems. While we know that yoga might not be the first thing that comes to mind when experiencing stomach discomfort, evidence suggests several yoga poses can help improve your digestive functions.

Yoga Exercises for Better Bowel Movement

Here are some of the six best yoga poses to help keep your stomach healthy.

1) Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

The Cobra pose is one of the best yoga exercises for relieving gas and constipation. This exercise also helps strengthen your abdominal muscles and clears your digestive system.

To do it:

Lie on your stomach, and keep your toes pointed out.

Place your palms straight at your sides on the floor, and raise your head slightly curling your head backwards.

Make sure to keep your core muscles engaged throughout the exercise.

2) Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana)

This asana calms and increases blood flow to your brain, while also helping relieve anxiety and stress. The leg folding movement helps stimulate your kidneys and liver and also promotes intestine and stomach functions while helping in better digestion.

To do it:

Sit upright on the floor, with both your legs extended in front of you.

Inhale, and extend both your arms over your head.

Hinge at your hips, and slowly fold yourself over your legs.

Hold on to your ankles, feet or shins, and push yourself as far and comfortably as you can.

3) Child’s Pose (Balasana)

The Child’s pose is one of the easiest yoga exercises for infrequent bowel movements. It's a therapeutic asana that helps in regulating and relaxing your nervous system and also massages your internal organs.

To do it:

Kneel on the floor. Keep your knees slightly wider than your hip distance.

Keep both your feet tucked in, with your big toes touching.

Slowly lean forward, and allow yourself to relax.

Keep both your hands in front of you, and push yourself down till your forehead reaches the floor.

4) Seated Supine Twist (Matsyendrasana)

A seated supine twist is great for stimulating the digestive tract. It helps in increasing blood flow to your stomach and aids in necessary motions that ease constipation.

To do it:

Sit with your legs straight in front of you.

Pull your left knee towards your chest, with your left foot still on the floor.

Lengthen your spine as you do thatm and keep your left hand behind for balance.

Twist to bring your right elbow across your body, and allow it to rest on your left knee.

5) Wind Relieving Pose (Pawanmukhtasana)

The wind relieving pose is also one of the most helpful yoga exercises that's great for promoting your abdomen functions. It also helps release gas.

To do it:

Lie on your back.

Slowly pull both your knees towards your chest, and hug your arms around your knees.

Stay in this position, and keep breathing deeply.

6) Yogi Squat (Malasana)

The yogi squat is also one of the most excellent yoga exercises that helps stimulate the stomach and enhances its overall functions.

To do it:

Start this yoga pose in a standing position, with your feet wider than your hip distance.

Turn your toes outside so that your heels are facing each other.

Exhale, and lower your hips towards the floor as far as you can.

Bring both your palms together, and allow your elbows to rest inside.

Press your knees outward using your elbows, and straighten as long as you can through your back.

For added comfort, you can use a bolster or yoga block under your hips.

Takeaway

Yoga exercises can help you find great relief from infrequent bowel movement issues and promote good digestive functions. However, be mindful when practicing these poses, and take help from trained yoga practitioners.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far