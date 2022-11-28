5 Exercises You Can Do at Home to Lose Weight and Stay in Shape

Are you looking for exercises to do at home to lose weight? If yes, look no further. Here’s a simple home workout routine that can not only help you lose weight but also keep your body in shape.

While most of us rely on gyms and other weight training programmes to get in shape, home workouts can help you lose a significant amount of weight and keep your muscles strong and toned.

Working out at home doesn’t need to be complicated and also does not require heavy workout equipment. A simple yet effective workout routine coupled with a healthy lifestyle can be the best way to burn calories, lose weight, and keep the muscles functioning well.

Exercises to do at home to lose weight

To help you get started, we’ve rounded up a few of the most basic yet productive exercises that are sure to level up your weight loss journey. Read on to learn about five best exercises you can easily do in the comfort of your home to shed calories and lose weight:

1) Double leg lift

The double leg lift is an effective exercise to lose weight around the midsection. It targets both the upper and lower abs and also helps strengthen the entire core muscle. Although the exercise is quite simple, you can use different props such as a folded blanket or a towel under your back to make it even easier.

To do it, lie on a flat surface with your face up, and extend both your legs straight in the front. Position your arms alongside your body. Lift your legs towards the ceiling, and ensure that the body forms a 90-degree angle. Engage your core muscles, and slowly lower your legs to the floor. Lift your legs up again, and continue the exercise for 20 reps.

2) Squat

Squats are another very effective exercise to lose weight and keep the muscles in shape. It targets every muscle in the lower body, including the thighs, glutes, hips, and calves, and improves overall lower body strength and endurance as well.

To do it, begin by standing with your feet at a hip-width distance and toes facing forward. Bend your knees, and push your hips backward to get into a squat position. As you squat, keep your torso straight and core muscles engaged, and do not allow your knees to scoop inward. Squat as low as possible, and press through your heels to stand back up to the starting position.

3) Mountain climber

Mountain climbers are another very result-worthy full body exercise that not only help burn calories but also keep the major muscles toned and in shape. The muscles involved during this exercise are the abs, hamstrings, glutes, arms, and quadriceps.

To do it, start in a push-up position with your hands under your shoulders on the floor, legs extended behind with both feet together, and hips lifted off the floor. Engage your abs so that the body forms a straight line from the heels to the head.

With your right foot straight, pull your left knee towards your chest. Immediately pull it back, and repeat the move with your right leg. Continue the exercise for at least 20 reps, and perform three sets.

4) Star jump

Start jumps are an amazing and easy plyometric exercise to lose weight. Aside from helping you lose overall weight, this exercise also improves muscular endurance and strength while primarily targeting the glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, and shoulders.

To do it, begin in a standing position with your feet at hip width. Bend your knees, and get down into a squat, keeping the back as flat as you can. Press through your legs, and explode up in a jump. Spread your arms and legs wide apart to form a star shape, and ensure that you use your arms for momentum. Land softly with your knees bent, and immediately go for the next rep.

5) Plank

Plank is one of the most functional and versatile exercises to lose weight and tone up the muscles. It's basically an isolation exercise that targets the abs, arms, legs, and back, improves posture, and strengthens the core muscles.

To do it, lie face down on a flat surface, and place your elbows on the floor. Extend your legs behind you, and push your body off the floor while balancing on your toes and elbows.

Engage your abs, and keep your body in a straight line from the toes to your head. Hold the position for as long as you can, and relax. If the exercise feels challenging, start the move on your knees, and slowly work your way up.

Takeaway

Apart from the aforementioned exercises, there are many other workouts that can help you lose weight. The key is to choose an exercise you can easily do depending on your fitness level and one that you really enjoy doing.

Remember that weight loss takes time, so go for workouts that you can practice consistently without letting your routine get monotonous

