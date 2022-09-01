5 Full Body Resistance Band Exercises for Men

If you want to add variety to your regular workout routine, consider resistance band exercises to fire up your muscles from every angle. With resistance bands, you can target all the major muscle groups, and develop muscular endurance and strength in your body.

A resistance band can be used to perform almost any exercise you can do with traditional weights, such as kettlebells or dumbbells. The bands are not just useful for at-home workouts. They can easily be carried to the park or when traveling so that you can use them in your workouts anywhere.

Although resistance band exercises might look easy to perform, they can boost your strength training while also increasing the difficulty of high-paced cardio exercises.

Full Body Resistance Band Workouts for Men

Check out the following five best resistance band exercises, especially for men.

1) One Arm Chest Press

Here’s how to do a one arm chest press with a band:

Start the exercise by wrapping the band around a solid object, such as a door behind you. Loop one handle of the band through the other. Hold the end in your right hand, and move away a few inches from the door till there's tension on the band.

Begin the movement with your right arm bent and the band moving under your arm, with your elbow bent at a 90-degree angle.

Squeeze your chest to press your right arm out in the front, and return to the starting position.

Repeat for ten reps on each side.

2) Overhead Press

Here’s how to do an overhead press with a band:

Place a resistance band under both feet, and hold the handles in your hands tightly.

Keep your arms straight, abs engaged, and wrists straight as you contract your shoulder muscles to extend your arms straight up.

Lower your hand to the starting position.

Repeat.

3) Lat Pull

Here’s how to do lat pulls with a band:

Sit or stand, and grab each end of a band in both hands over your head.

Position your hands a few inches apart from each other. Keeping your right hand in place, pull your left elbow towards your ribs while squeezing your back.

Return your hand to the starting position, and perform 15 reps on each side.

4) Lunge

Here’s how to do lunges with a band:

Position the band under the curve of your left foot, and take a step forward.

Make sure to keep both knees slightly bent, hands near your shoulders and elbows flexed.

Maintaining this position, slowly lunge down till your left shin gets perpendicular to your left thigh.

Get back to your starting position, and lift your right leg behind you.

Place your right foot back on the ground, and lunge down.

Repeat this exercise with your right leg, and complete three sets of ten reps on each leg.

5) Chest Fly

Here’s how to do a chest fly with a band:

Anchor the band to a door or anything sturdy and tall.

Hold each handle in your hands, and walk a few feet away. Straighten your arms, and hold your palms together.

Slowly open both arms laterally at the same time using slow and controlled motions. As you do that, squeeze your shoulder blades together.

Bring your arms back to their original position. Repeat for 3 sets of 12 reps.

Bottom Line

When performing the aforementioned full body resistance band exercises, make sure to use a good quality band. A poor quality or damaged band can break during exercise and cause injury. Also, ensure that the band is anchored securely to a sturdy object when you're using it.

Maintain your posture, and perform each exercise correctly to prevent muscle strain or injury. Do not twist or stretch your muscles too hard when performing these exercises, as that could cause pain or muscle tear.

If you're unsure about your form, it's best to work under a certified fitness trainer. If you have any body pain or have had injuries in the past, consult a physical therapist before starting any new fitness programme.

