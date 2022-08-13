6 Best Hip Stretching Exercises for Women

Hip stretching exercises are one of the best things women can do to keep their hips free of pain and functioning optimally.

Hip pain and tightness can occur due to several reasons, including prolonged periods of sitting, inactivity, or tension in the hip flexor and other muscles surrounding the hips.

Doing hip stretches regularly can help strengthen the muscles by loosening tight hips, improving the range of motion, easing pain, and reducing the risk of hip damage and hip osteoporosis.

Hip Stretching Exercises for Women

Considering the benefits that come with stretching the hips, hip stretching exercises should be included in your daily workout routine.

These exercises can help strengthen your hips, allowing you to move easily and without pain. On that note, here's a look at six such stretching exercises for women:

1) Seated Butterfly Stretch

The seated butterfly - one of the most basic hip stretching exercises - helps open up the hips, groins and thighs. This exercise can also enhance the flexibility in your lower body muscles.

To do it:

Start the exercise in a seated position, and keep your legs in front of you.

Bring both feet closer to your groin, and hold your ankles. If the position is uncomfortable, perform the stretch one leg at a time.

Bring both feet together so that their bottoms are touching.

Use your elbows to press down your knees firmly, and continue to grab your ankles.

Apply slow and gentle pressure to your knees, and hold the stretch for a few seconds.

Release, and repeat the exercise.

2) Reclined Hip Stretch

The reclined hip stretch, also referred to as the 'figure four' stretch, is a great hip flexor stretching exercise beneficial for relaxing stiff and painful hips.

To do it:

Lie down comfortably on your back on a mat or floor, with your knees bent.

Lift your right foot off the floor, and bring your right knee towards your chest.

Move your left knee, and turn your left leg out at your hip.

Place your left ankle on your right thigh just above your knees, and grasp your hands straight behind your right thigh. Stretch gently.

You should feel a light stretch in your left hip. Hold the posture for a few minutes, and release.

Perform the same on the other side.

3) Standing Lunge Stretch

The standing lunge stretch is one of the best hip stretching exercises and works wonders for your hip flexor muscles. This exercise stretches and strengthens the hip flexors, inner thighs, and groin.

To do it:

Stand straight with both arms at your sides, and place them at your forward knee or hips.

Take a small step forward with your left foot so that you're standing in a split stance position.

Lower your left knee at a 90-degree angle, and keep your right leg extended straight behind you.

Hold this posture for a few seconds, and release.

Repeat the move with your right leg forward.

4) Pigeon Stretch

The pigeon stretch is one of the most effective hip stretching exercises commonly practised in yoga. This exercise opens up the hip muscles and also enhances the mobility and flexibility of your hip flexors.

To do it:

Start the exercise in a tabletop position, and keep your hands and knees on the floor.

Bring your left knee forward, and position it behind your left wrist. Place your left ankle in front of your right hip.

Straighten your right leg behind you, and make sure your toes are pointed, and your right knee is straight.

Lower your body towards the floor, and stay in this posture for a few seconds.

Release the stretch by pressing your hands, moving your legs back and lifting your hips to the starting position. Repeat.

5) Lying Hip Flexor Stretch

The lying hip flexor stretch is one of the best beginner-level hip stretching exercises that allow your hips to stretch and bend by moving your legs.

To do it:

Lie straight on the floor or mat, and stretch out your legs in the front, with your toes pointed towards the ceiling.

Keep both hands on your sides.

Bend your right knee, and move it towards your chest. Hug your knees by wrapping your hands around them.

Slowly start to pull your knees close to your chest and stretch. To deepen the stretch, rotate your hips.

Hold for 30 seconds, and release. Repeat.

6) Basic Bridge

The basic bridge is an excellent hip opening exercise that primarily targets and strengthens the hip flexor muscles.

To do it:

Lie on your back on a mat or any soft surface. Position your hands on your sides, and keep your knees bent.

Lift your hips off the mat, but do not move your feet and shoulders.

At the top of the stretch, raise one foot off the floor, and hold for a few seconds.

Lower it down, and raise your other foot.

Hold for a few seconds, and lower your foot down.

Bottom Line

Although the aforementioned hip stretching exercises may result in discomfort, they should not cause any type of pain. If they do so, stop immediately, or perform them at a gentler pace.

Moreover, women who have had a recent hip injury or surgery should talk to a doctor before attempting any of the above poses.

