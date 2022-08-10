5 Best Beginner Hip Mobility Exercises to Improve Your Squat

Hip mobility exercises reduce muscle pain and improve muscle activation. These exercises will also help you workout better as they improve your squat performance by making the motion painless and easier to navigate.

Squats are considered to be one of the best muscle-building exercises, but many people face difficulties in executing the movement properly. The biggest reason behind this is hip tightness, which is an effect of prolonged sitting or a sedentary lifestyle.

Fortunately, certain hip mobility exercises can potentially improve your squats by opening your hips and counteracting the tightening effects of a sedentary lifestyle. The following exercises can help you get the most out of your squats.

5 Beginner Hip Mobility Exercises to Improve Your Squats

The hip mobility exercises listed below can be used as warm ups or standalone exercises. Either way, they will enhance your hip mobility and make your squats more productive.

1. Glute bridge

The Glute Bridge is one of the best hip mobility exercises to enhance the working patterns of the glutes and hips.

Here is how to do the exercise:

Lie down on a mat on your back with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle and feet on the mat.

Squeeze your glutes and lift your hips off the mat. Make sure you do not move your shoulders.

Hold for a few breaths and then lower your hips towards the mat.

Repeat.

2. Hip CARs

Hip CARs or controlled articular rotations move the joints of your hips through their full range of motion. This exercise helps improve your hip function.

Here is how to do the exercise:

Stand straight and bend your knees and thighs to move your legs diagonally across the middle of your body for proper adduction.

Now move your thigh towards your stomach for hip flexion.

Slowly rotate your hip externally while moving it towards your side for abduction.

Maintaining abduction, rotate your hip internally but do not move your leg back.

Start to move your leg again towards the middle of your body for adduction and repeat.

3. 90/90 stretch

The 90/90 stretch is an excellent hip opener that targets your external hip rotators and lateral glutes. Working on these muscles reduces tightness in the adductors and improves squat depth and technique.

Here is how to do the exercise:

Begin the exercise in a sitting position with both your knees bent at a 90-degree angle.

Keeping your spine stable and hinging at your hips, bring your chest towards one knee. Feel the stretch on the sides of your hips and glutes. As you do this, make sure your back knee stays on the floor.

Rotate back over your rear leg and get to the starting position.

Complete several reps on each side.

4. Drop lunge

Drop lunges help improve hip flexibility and balance, promote core strength, and develop lower body muscles.

Here is how to do the exercise:

Stand tall with both your arms at your sides.

Bring one foot back across your other foot and sit into a lunge position.

Jump back up to the start and repeat the exercise by bringing your opposite foot forward.

Complete several reps on both sides.

To make the exercise a bit more challenging, try holding a kettlebell at chest level.

5. Frog hip stretch

The frog hip stretch enhances hip mobility and improves your squat performance by exerting pressure on your knees.

Here is how to do the exercise:

Get into a tabletop position with your knees and hands on the floor. Position your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.

Shift your weight onto your hands and slowly flex your knees out to your sides.

Make sure your knees are properly aligned with your hips.

Keep your knees bent and align your ankles with your knees.

Slowly turn your toes out to your sides and stretch.

Hold the pose for 1 minute and release.

To come out of the exercise, put your hands under your shoulders and bring your knees towards the centre of your body.

Relax on your stomach and get back up.

It is advisable to stay away from these exercises if you suffer from pain in your lower back or legs. Your symptoms could worsen, so be sure to consult your doctor before incorporating these exercises into your workout routine.

