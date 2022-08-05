5 Bulgarian Split Squat Variations for Men

Bulgarian split squat is one of the best exercises to strengthen and sculpt your legs, hip flexors, and butts. It is a type of single-leg squat; however, it offers great benefits to your entire lower body muscles by targeting the same muscles as a standard squat but placing more emphasis on your quadriceps.

As one of the most effective lower body exercises, it tones muscles of your legs, such as the hamstrings, calves, quads, and glutes while also increasing agility in your hip flexors for deeper squats. Compared to back squats, Bulgarian split squats encourage greater glute activation, making them one of the best exercises for glute development. With your back foot elevated, this butt-busting exercise helps enhance your balance and coordination in a big way.

5 Best Bulgarian Split Squat Variations

These single-leg exercises challenge your lower body muscles and bring enhanced strength from engaging your core quite actively.

1. Weighted Bulgarian Split Squat

Adding weight to this exercise can boost your resistance and offer you some additional benefits. Whether you hold dumbbells by your side or place a barbell across your shoulders, this is a productive way to fire up your muscles.

Here's how you should do it:

Start by holding a barbell or a pair of dumbbells in your hands. With one foot elevated off the floor, lower yourself slowly to a squat position. Stand back up, maintain a stable posture and switch legs. Repeat the exercise on the opposite side. To make the exercise more difficult, place a weighted barbell across your shoulder.

2. Eccentric Bulgarian Split Squat

In this variation, you have to lower down your body as slowly as you can to maximize your muscle activation. This move enhances the tension on your entire lower body, helps you focus more on your form, and causes more fatigue.

Here's how you should do it:

Position yourself in a normal Bulgarian split squat and then bend your legs down, taking at least 5 to 8 seconds to do so. Stand back up and return to the starting position. Take a few seconds to rest in between reps and then switch legs. Repeat the exercise on the other leg and complete the same number of reps.

As you gain strength and confidence, add weight to fire up your muscles more.

3. Heel Elevated Split Squats

Heel elevated Bulgarian split squats are essentially a bilateral quad targeting exercise that can be a bit tough on your knees.

Here's how you should do it:

Take the normal split squat position and put a weight plate under your front heel. Now bend your legs into a lunge and lower your back knee toward the floor. Go down as comfortably as you can and then slowly return to the starting position. Repeat.

4. Zercher Split Squat

In this Bulgarian split squat variation, you need to grab a loaded barbell over your chest, which adds additional core activation to the exercise.

Here's how you should do it:

Hold the barbell at the height of your belly button and stand as you would normally do for a standard squat. Now grip the weight on the crooks of your elbows and lower your body into a squat. Make sure to maintain a stable torso position as you squat down. Drive your body upward using your quads and repeat.

5. Exercise Ball Bulgarian Split Squat

If you want to achieve greater balance skills, this variation is for you. In this exercise, all you need to do is replace the elevated surface with a stability ball. You have to work hard to maintain your balance as the ball moves and you also need to make sure to keep your back foot stable. This variation is quite challenging, so only attempt it if you have mastered the basic variations of Bulgarian split squats.

Here's how you should do it:

Stand tall and keep a stability ball behind you. Bend one leg and position your foot on top of the ball to get into a split stance. Now bend your legs and lower your back knee toward the floor. Make sure you keep the ball stable. Do not let it roll forward, sideways, or backward. Stand back up to the starting position and repeat the exercise.

Key Takeaway

These variations are considered very effective and safe for all fitness levels. However, if you are unsure about the form, you might want to master the easier variations first. Remember that a Bulgarian split squat requires great lower body strength, coordination, and balance, so attempt it only when you are completely prepared. Give your lower body muscles a good stretch before you start these exercises.

