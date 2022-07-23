6 Simple Ankle Weight Exercises to Tone Your Lower Body

An ankle weight is an awesome exercise tool for people of all ages. It's an excellent addition to your exercise routine and enhances the intensity of your workouts while improving your muscle endurance.

Ankle weights are not only portable and easy to carry, but they also offer accessibility to perform your strength training anywhere and anytime. From injury rehabilitation to light exercise, using an ankle weight offers a good amount of resistance. You can find them at any fitness or sporting goods store or online at an affordable price. So, do you want to try it out?

Simple Ankle Weight Exercises to Strengthen Lower Body

Here's a look at six ankle weight exercises to strengthen your lower body:

1) Lunge

Works on: glutes, hips, abs and quadriceps

Instructions:

Stand straight with a weight attached to both your ankles.

Move a big step forward with your right leg, and bend both your legs towards the floor so that your left knee nearly touches the ground.

Push your body up by drawing weight through your heels, and make sure to keep your upper body straight throughout the exercise.

Repeat the movement with your opposite leg.

Complete three sets of 20 repetitions on each leg.

2) Squat

Works on: hamstrings, glutes, calves, quads and core muscles

Instructions:

Keep your legs at a shoulder-width distance with your toes pointing out.

Attach weights to each ankle. Roll back your shoulders, and keep your gaze in the front. Your hands should be on your sides.

Draw your hips back, and bend both your knees.

Keep your hands together near your chest, and do not allow your knees to go beyond your toes.

Slowly come back up; relax, and continue with the next rep.

Complete three sets of 20 reps.

3) Straight Leg Donkey Kick

Works on: glutes, core and shoulders

Instructions:

Attach an ankle weight on each leg, and kneel down on the floor or mat.

Take a position on all your fours with your palms on the floor in front of you.

Keep your elbows under your shoulders on the mat, and extend your left leg back with your toes resting on the mat.

Raise your left leg off the mat, and while keeping it fully extended, kick your leg towards the ceiling.

As your leg lowers down and touches the mat, kick it again, and repeat the movement ten times.

Switch legs, and repeat.

Complete four sets of ten reps on each leg.

4) Hamstring Curl

Works on: hamstrings, glutes, quads, shoulders and core

Instructions:

Take a position on all your fours, and keep both your elbows directly under your shoulders.

Extend your left leg back, and raise it off the floor.

Bend your left knee, and bring your ankle near your hip.

Extend your leg back to the starting position, and repeat.

Switch legs, and complete four sets of ten reps on each leg.

5) Leg Kick Out

Works on: hamstrings, quads and core

Instructions:

Sit tall on the floor, and keep your legs together. Your knees should be bent and both feet on the floor.

Keep your palms behind you on the floor, and lean back a little.

Tighten your core muscles, and raise both your legs off the floor.

Push your left leg, and straighten it in front of you. Lower it to the starting position, and push your right leg out.

Continue switching legs, and complete three sets of 20 reps on each leg.

6) Straight Leg Opener

Works on: inner thighs, glutes and quads

Instructions:

Attach an ankle weight on each leg, and lie down straight on a mat with your hands by your sides.

Raise both legs at the same time, and extend them up.

Slowly start to spread your legs apart, and go as far as you can.

Bring your legs back, and complete three sets of 20 reps.

Takeaway

These were a few very simple ankle weight exercises you can do to strengthen and sculpt your lower body. However, people who have had recent hip or knee surgery or have an existing injury should not attempt these exercises.

Also, remember not to use ankle weights for cardio, as doing so can severely strain your leg muscles, leading to injuries.

