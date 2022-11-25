Top 6 Plyometric Exercises for Athletic Performance

If you're looking for ways to improve athletic performance, adding some great plyometric exercises to your workout routine can be beneficial.

Plyometric exercises are one of the best ways to enhance stamina, strength, and other athletic skills. Studies have also shown that these exercises can help develop muscle, boost endurance, burn calories, and increase power and speed. In fact, you can achieve massive gains from these exercises in as few as five weeks, if you're consistent with your training.

The best part is that plyometric training is suitable for beginners and advanced exercisers alike. So if you've just started out, don’t worry — there are plyometric exercises to suit your fitness level as well.

The following plyometric exercises discussed below are quite simple and can be done with, without or with very little equipment. You can do these exercises to train your body at home, gym, or outdoors. So, let's get started.

Plyometric exercises for athletic performance

Incorporate the following six plyometric exercises into your workout session to improve your athletic performance and attain great benefits:

1) Front box jump

The front box jump is one of the most functional plyometric exercises to enhance vertical jump strength. This exercise strengthens the major muscles used during jumps — the glutes and quads.

To do the exercise:

Place a box a few inches (approximately 5-6) in front of you. Take a squat position with your hips pushed back, knees bent, and feet at shoulder distance.

Immediately as you squat, use your entire body, and jump explosively on the box. Land softly on the balls of your feet, and step down.

Perform the next rep.

For an added challenge, you can either wear a weighted vest, hold a dumbbell in each hand, or increase the height of the box.

2) Tuck jump

Tuck jumps are another great plyometric move that engages the entire back and core muscles. This exercise is particularly beneficial for the lower abs. While doing it, though, do not allow the knees to sink in when jumping or squatting.

To do the exercise:

Stand tall with your feet at hip width. Place your arms on your sides, and make sure they're close to your body.

Bend your elbows, and point your forearms straight out. Push your hips back. Bend your knees into a squat, and immediately jump as powerfully as you can.

While jumping, engage your abs; bring your knees towards your forearms, and make sure that the back is absolutely straight.

Land on the floor with your feet at hip distance, and lower back down into the squat again.

Repeat.

3) Explosive split squat

It's one of the best plyometric exercises to improve athletic performance, as it increases lower body power and strength. It also works on muscle imbalance in the hips, legs, and glutes and helps boost the lower body’s range of motion.

To do the exercise:

Begin standing with your feet under your shoulders and arms on the sides.

Take a step forward with your right leg into a forward lunge position, and press your right heel firmly on the floor.

Bend your knees at 90 degrees, and keep your chest out. Your back should be straight and right quad parallel to the floor.

Once you’ve taken a split squat position, push through your right foot, and jump as high as you can while bringing your arms in the front.

Land softly, and get down into a split squat position again.

Complete a few reps on one side, and switch your legs to repeat.

4) Squat thrust

It helps build lower body strength while focusing more on the quadriceps. This exercise boosts coordination between the legs and torso and strengthens the glutes too.

To do the exercise:

Get into a squat position, and get into a push-up position by bringing your hands in the front and moving your legs behind in one quick motion. If that's difficult, step back using one foot at a time.

Once you reach a complete push-up, squeeze your glutes, and lower towards the floor.

Step back up, or jump into a squat to return to the starting position.

Repeat.

5) Skater jump

It helps improve lateral strength, particularly in the glutes and quadriceps, and works unilaterally on both legs.

To do the exercise:

Take a squat position with both feet together.

Shifting your weight on your left leg, push off that leg to the other side, and land softly on your right leg.

As soon as you land, move your left leg behind you in a curtsy lunge position, and repeat the exercise with the opposite leg.

6) Reverse lunge with knee up

It's an advanced and plyometric way of doing a reverse lunge. This exercise targets the major muscles in the lower body, including the glutes, calves, and quads, and helps improve athletic performance.

To do the exercise:

Stand with your feet at shoulder width.

Engage your abs, and step backwards using your left foot while keeping your left heel off the floor.

Bend your knees at 90 degrees, and go down into a lunge position. Swing your left arm forward and right arm back with elbows bent.

Keep your hips tucked and core tight, and push through your right foot to jump as explosively as you can, bringing your left knee towards your chest.

Land softly, and perform the next rep. Switch sides, and repeat.

Bottom Line

While there are many more plyometric exercises to add to your routine, the aforementioned ones are the best to start your training. These exercises are beginner-friendly and can be done in the comfort of your home.

An important thing to keep in mind while doing plyometric exercises is that getting enough rest during training is important to give the muscles the recovery they need. So, make sure to take at least a minute of rest between sets, and include plyometric training in your routine no more than thrice a week.

Poll : 0 votes