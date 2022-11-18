Want to achieve a rock-solid core? Well, there are several lower ab exercises that are sure to set your core on fire.

A strong core is not just important for aesthetic reasons but is essential for other physical health benefits too. Maintaining a solid core improves strength in the lower back, promotes good posture, and also helps ease back pain. It helps prevent future injuries and stabilizes the muscle body as well.

So, whether you're gunning for six-pack abs or just want to work on your midsection a little more than usual, the following lower ab exercises will hit your muscles from different angles and help you attain a strong and well-defined core.

Lower ab exercises for core

Aim to do the following five lower ab exercises at least thrice a week, and don’t forget to rest between each exercise day. Start with fewer reps, but gradually increase them as you progress.

1) Reverse crunch

Benefits:

A very useful variation of the standard abdominal crunch exercise, the reverse crunch is one of the best lower ab exercises that works on the entire rectus abdominis and helps build a strong, stable core. It's a great bodyweight exercise that can be easily added to any core workout session.

How to do:

Lie face up with your legs extended straight and arms behind your head.

Move your legs up in a tabletop position, and bend your knees. Stack your legs above your hips, and bend your elbows so that they get pointed out to both sides.

Engage your abs, and bring your shoulders and hips off the floor while pulling your knees towards your chest at the same time.

Lower your legs, hips, and shoulders back to their starting position, and repeat the exercise for a few reps.

2) Frog press

Benefits:

This is another very effective lower ab exercise that not only targets the core muscles but works the outer and inner thighs as well. While doing this exercise, though, make sure that the abs do most of the movement, and keep your lower back stable the entire time.

How to do:

Lie down with your face up and knees bent. Flex your feet, and press your heels together.

Slowly lift your shoulders and head off the floor, and curl up your chest while keeping your gaze on your legs.

Bring your arms outside your hips with your palms facing down, and press your heels as you extend your legs at a 45-degree angle. As you do that, squeeze your knees together, and bend your heels towards your body.

Repeat the exercise for a few reps.

3) Dead bug

Benefits:

The dead bug is one of the most productive lower ab exercises for strengthening the core muscle, including the spine and back muscles. It's a bodyweight move that also helps improve posture and keeps back pain at bay.

How to do:

Lie down on your back, with your feet flat and knees bent. Rest your arms on the sides.

Keep your lower back and shoulders pressed on the floor.

Lift your legs so that your knees get over your hips, and at the same time, lift your arms so that your elbows get above your shoulders. Keep your fists facing towards one another.

Lower your right leg and left arm till they get just a few inches above the floor.

Move them back to their starting position, and repeat the exercise with your left leg and right arm.

Complete a few reps.

4) Boat pose

Benefits:

This is a yoga-based lower ab exercise that not only strengthens the core but works on multiple muscles at the same time. That includes the adductors, abdominals, and hip flexors.

How to do:

Begin seated tall on a mat, with your legs bent and feet flat on the mat.

Press your heels, and lift them till they get at a 45-degree angle to your upper body. Engage your core; keep your spine straight, and try to balance your weight on your sit bones.

Bring your arms out straight in front of your body, and ensure that they're parallel to the floor. To make the exercise more challenging, try to straighten your legs.

Hold this position for as long as you're comfortable.

5) Mountain climber

Benefits:

The mountain climber is another beneficial lower ab exercise that targets every muscle in the body, including the shoulders, arms, back, legs, and core. This exercise increases heart rate, which improves overall cardiovascular health.

How to do:

Start in a high plank position, with your hands at shoulder-width distance, palms on the floor, shoulders above the wrists, and legs extended behind.

Engage your core, and bring your left knee towards your chest. Move it back to the starting position, and quickly bring your right knee towards your chest.

Repeat the movement by alternating legs, and ensure to keep your back flat and core engaged throughout the exercise.

Continue for a few reps.

Takeaway

To make the most out of the aforementioned lower ab exercises, remember to keep your abs engaged throughout the workout, and keep your back as flat as possible to prevent spinal injuries. Also, warm up well before starting these lower ab exercises, and do not force your body beyond its limit.

Stay hydrated, and give your body plenty of rest by taking a break between each workout day. Do not overtrain, and listen to your body. If you have any health condition or pain in your back or hips, consult a doctor before attempting these lower ab exercises, as certain moves can aggravate the pain.

Poll : 0 votes