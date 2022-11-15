When it comes to strengthening the core and abs, most of us generally rely on crunches, sit-ups, and other seated and floor-based core workouts. These exercises are undoubtedly some of the most foundational moves to work the core, but there are also certain standing ab exercises that work even better and offer incredible benefits as well.

Standing ab exercises take away neck strain, which is quite common during floor-based ab workouts. They prevent pressure on the joints, which helps promote joint health, and are also effective at strengthening those deep lower abs and oblique muscles that are hard to reach. All in all, standing ab exercises allow you to attain a more comfortable yet effective workout session.

Standing ab exercises to fire up your core

Ready to change your ab workout routine? Ditch the floor and try these standing ab exercises in your next workout session.

1. Standing side crunch

To do this exercise:

Start in a standing position with your feet wider than hip distance. Place your hands by the sides of your head.

With your back straight and chest up, crunch down your right side until your right elbow reaches near your right knee. come back to the start and repeat the exercise on your left side.

Continue for a few reps.

2. Standing bird dog

To do this exercise:

Stand with both your feet together and your arms alongside your body.

Lift your left arm and right leg up simultaneously while bending your right knee and positioning your left arm straight.

Hold the position at the top when your left hand is straight up and your right thigh is parallel to the floor.

Release and repeat the exercise on the other side.

Perform equal reps on both sides.

3. Standing bicycle crunches

To do this exercise:

Begin standing with your feet at shoulder-width distance. Keep your hands behind your head with your elbows perfectly bent.

Now bring your left knee and right elbow in the centre while crunching and twisting your upper body. Ensure that your legs remain stable and the twist is initiated only by your upper body.

Return to the initial position and repeat the exercise with your right knee and left elbow.

Continue for a few reps.

4. Kettlebell around the world

To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet at a hip-width distance.

Grab a kettlebell in your right hand. Position your arm at your side.

Tighten your abs and position your arm with the kettlebell straight and with your elbow soft. Now start to move the kettlebell in front of your body and then pass it on to your left hand.

Next, swing the weight behind your body and then pass it onto your right hand again.

Continue the exercise for a few reps and then repeat the move in the opposite direction.

5. Dumbbell woodchop

To do this exercise:

Grab a dumbbell in your right hand and move it over your head. Keep your shoulders and hips in line with one another and keep your back straight.

Engage your core and swing the dumbbell down on your left side while keeping your shoulders, hips and lower body stable.

Do not hunch down or twist. Just rotate your torso slightly to the left as you bring the dumbbell down.

Return to the start and continue for a few reps. Switch sides and repeat.

6. Overhead circles

To do this exercise:

Stand with a normal stance and hold a dumbbell or kettlebell with both hands over your head.

Now use the dumbbell and continue to draw a few circles over your head. Make 20 circles clockwise and then perform the exercise anti-clockwise.

Engage your abs throughout the exercise and press through your heels to balance your body.

Takeaway

So, these were some of the most effective standing ab exercises that you can easily add to your strength training routine to achieve strong and toned core muscles. The key to making the most out of these exercises is to engage your abs throughout the exercise.

When performing the aforementioned standing ab exercises, however, ensure that you are moving slowly to work the targeted muscles effectively, and most importantly, to prevent injuries. This is particularly important for exercises that involve overhead movements. If you experience pain, muscle strain, or any other discomfort in your lower back or abs, stop immediately and relax.

