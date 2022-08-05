5 Best Lower Body Pilates Mat Exercises for Women

Pilates mat exercises for the lower body are low-impact yet great strength workouts that can help alleviate lower back pain and other discomforts.

Various studies suggest that these exercises strengthen the glutes and other major lower body muscles while also enhancing mobility and improving posture. Additionally, a few mat exercises can even help improve your sleep and boost your mental well-being.

Unlike a gym workout where you require specific pieces of equipment, pilates mat exercises don’t require a ton of tools. Not to mention, the benefits of lengthening and strengthening your lower body muscles with pilates mat exercises can be a real godsend for people with bone and joint issues.

Best Pilates Mat Exercises for Lower Body

Whether you're a pilates pro or just a beginner, here are five few lower body exercises women should definitely try:

1) Double Leg Lift

Double leg lifts are one of the easiest Pilates mat exercises that work both your lower and upper abdominal muscles. Additionally, it also targets your hip flexors and engages your quads and glutes.

To do it:

Lie on a mat with your face up, and place your palms under your head. Make sure to keep your elbows wide open.

Spread your legs, and lift them upwards keeping your heels together.

On an exhale, lift your torso from the floor, and engage your tummy to feel a stretch in your lower back muscles and abdomen.

Hold this position, and slowly lower your torso.

Repeat.

2) Single Leg Circle

A single leg circle is one of the most basic pilates mat exercises that challenge your pelvic stability and core strength. It also helps strengthen the hamstrings and quads and promotes hip joint health.

To do it:

Lie on the mat on your stomach with your palms by your side.

Lift your right leg straight up with your feet towards the ceiling, and make small circular motions clockwise with your right foot rotating from your hips.

Inhale as you circle, and exhale as you complete the motion. Also, make sure to keep your posture stable and abs tight.

Complete five to eight circles in the clockwise direction, and continue in an anti-clockwise direction.

Repeat the same with your left leg.

3) Leg Kick

Leg kicks are one of the best beginner-level pilates mat exercises that largely focus on the hamstrings, the back thigh muscles.

To do it:

Lie on your stomach with both your legs extended behind you. Make sure to engage your hamstring and inner thigh muscles to keep your legs from flexing out.

Raise your upper body, and keep your shoulders and chest wide. Make sure your elbows are under your shoulders and hands clasped together in front of you.

Push your tailbone down as you pull your abdominal muscles upward and away from the mat.

Bend your left leg to a 90-degree angle, and kick it twice towards your hip with your foot slightly pointed. To protect your knees, keep your hamstrings perfectly engaged, and do not kick it too hard.

Switch legs, and continue.

4) Double Leg Stretch

The Double leg stretch is one of the best pilates mat exercises for your abs. However, the entire movement is also great for strengthening some of your major lower body muscles, including your glutes and legs.

To do it:

Lie down on the mat face up, and lift your shoulders off the floor slightly.

Engage your abs to support your lower back muscles, and extend both your arms by your ears.

Lift your legs at a 45-degree angle from the mat, and hug your knees towards your chest.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds to a full minute, and relax.

Repeat.

5) The Hundred

The Hundred basically recruits your abdominal muscles and build trunks and scapular stabilisation. This exercise might seem challenging if you have neck or back issues, but it can be easily modified to suit your preferences.

To do it:

Lie down on the mat with your face up and arms by your side.

Curl your neck, shoulders and head up, and extend both legs to a comfortable level.

Make sure your abs are engaged, and your lower back is not rising from the floor.

Start to pump your arms up and down, taking a few deep breaths.

Lower your arms, and repeat.

Bottom Line

While Pilates mat exercises are very effective and safe for women, do not attempt them if you're pregnant. Consult your doctor to seek advice about the exercises that are safe for you to perform. Also, if you have neck or lower back issues, be cautious, and perform these exercises with utmost care.

