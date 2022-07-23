5 Beginner Yoga Exercises for Men

If you think yoga exercises are only for women, you're wrong. Yoga can be extremely productive for everyone, including men. It can help improve muscle endurance, prevent injuries, develop strength and also reduce the risk of heart disease, which is very common in men.

So, if you think you're way too manly to perform yoga asanas, it’s time to rethink and consider incorporating them into your workout routine. Initially, doing yoga exercises can be a little intimidating if you’ve never done it before, but don’t worry. Certain beginner exercises would be great to kickstart your yoga journey.

Beginner-level Yoga Exercises for Men

Here's a look at five beginner-level yoga exercises for men:

1) Standing Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

The standing forward fold or Uttanasana is a yoga asana that helps open the back of your hips, legs and back.

It stretches muscles, lowers blood pressure, improves blood circulation and also eases headaches. This pose is great for non-bendy men, as it can easily be modified. While doing this exercise, if you're unable to touch the floor, just keep your hands on your ankles, thighs, calves, or use yoga blocks.

How to do it?

Stand upright with your feet at hip distance.

Hinge forward at your hips, and lower your upper body to the floor.

Bend your knees, and grab your thighs, ankles or calves, or just hold your opposite elbows with opposite hands.

Allow gravity to bend your body towards the floor.

Hold for a minute, and roll back up to the starting position.

2) Warrior 1 (Virbhadrasana)

This asana stretches the shoulders and hips and also helps develop the thigh muscles along with the muscles surrounding the knees. This is one of the best yoga exercises to help improve stability and protect the joints and bones during high-impact athletic activities.

How to do it?

Take a lunge position with your left foot forward.

Turn your right toes towards the right, and press your heel against the floor.

Make sure your right foot is parallel to the front side of the room.

As you inhale, reach both arms up overhead, with your palms facing one another.

Relax your shoulders, and bring your upper body up and off your left thigh.

Don't allow your front knee to go beyond your toes.

Keep your hips facing forward, and hold the posture for a minute or two.

Repeat the exercise on the other side.

3) Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

The downward facing dog is an yoga exercise that can help stretch and loosen the calves, hamstrings, back, shoulders, hips and back. It can also strengthen the legs and arms, help improve blood circulation and reduce high blood pressure.

How to do it?

Get on all your fours, with your knees and feet at a hip distance.

Keep your hands at a shoulder distance, and make sure to spread your fingers.

Press your hands against the floor; lift your knees, and straighten your legs.

Move your hands forward, and walk a few steps back to lengthen the pose.

Relax your neck and head, and allow your shoulders to slide down your back to your feet.

Contract your stomach, and engage your core.

Hold for a few minutes, and relax.

4) Boat Pose (Navasana)

The boat pose is another very strengthening exercise for men that can give them hard abs and also improve the functions of their hip flexors and spine. This asana is particularly important, as it helps stimulate the prostate gland and reduces stiffness in the pelvic region.

How to do it?

Sit straight, with your feet on the ground and knees bent.

Keep both your hands behind your glutes, and lean a little into your arms for support.

Tighten your core muscles, and make sure to keep your spine straight as you raise your left leg and the right, bringing them to a 45-degree angle.

Bring both your legs together, and squeeze your thighs.

Reach both your arms in the front with your palms facing down.

Hold for a few seconds.

5) Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

The bridge pose is one of the most effective yoga exercises that helps open your upper body muscles and reduces tightness. Over time, this pose allows for more space in the chest and makes it easier to breathe.

How to do it?

Lie straight down on your back, and keep both your knees bent, with your feet parallel.

Reach down, and hold your heels with your fingertips.

As you inhale, raise your hips off the floor, and interlace your fingers behind you.

Tuck in your shoulders for a good shoulder stretch.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and release.

