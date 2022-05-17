What Causes a Prostate to Enlarge? How Can You Prevent Prostate Problems Naturally? 

The prostate is basically a muscular gland in the male reproductive system that surrounds the urethra and makes the fluid in the semen. Most men complain of prostate enlargement, which can sometimes lead to severe complications and other symptoms.

But what causes the prostate to enlarge?

Enlargement of the prostate is termed Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). It is a very common health concern in men over 50 years of age. It mainly occurs when the cells in the prostate gland start to multiply rapidly, which in return causes the prostate gland to swell.

Furthermore, the cells begin to contract the urethra and limit the flow of urine. Many people assume BPH is prostate cancer, but they are not the same, and the former doesn’t increase your chances of cancer.

It is also important to note that BPH doesn’t occur in men whose testicles have been removed before puberty, and this is why many researchers believe that aging and changes in the male hormones might be the two major causes of BPH. Aside from this, a family history of prostate issues or any problems with your testicles may potentially increase the risk for BPH.

Major symptoms of BPH

The symptoms of BPH aren’t severe initially, but if left untreated, they become more serious. A few common symptoms include:

Painful urination

Leakage of urine

Nocturia

Straining when urinating

Incomplete urine

Blood in the urine

A weak urinary tract

The symptoms of BPH are very uncomfortable and sometimes may also lead to sexual and urinary difficulties. Though they can be medically treated, several natural remedies and small lifestyle changes can also help prevent prostate problems.

Natural remedies to prevent prostate problems

1) Regular exercise

Regular exercise and maintaining your weight are some of the most effective things you can do to prevent prostate problems. Various studies suggest that moderate to vigorous workouts can reduce the chances of urinary tract symptoms and BPH and may also help with prostatitis.

Aside from this, exercise also promotes cardiovascular health and prevents various other sexual and health issues such as erectile dysfunction.

2) Reduce stress

Stress and anxiety negatively impact your prostate health, and in fact, it is also believed that some men tighten their pelvic muscles unknowingly when stressed. This tightening creates several pelvic floor problems and is one of the leading causes of prostatitis. Anxiety also affects men with prostate enlargement issues and worsens BPH symptoms such as urinary pain and urgency.

3) Drink tea

Hibiscus and green tea are both the top 2 drinks for prostate health as they contain important antioxidants. Various studies have shown that green tea prevents prostate cancer and also slows down the growth of tumors. Furthermore, it also benefits men with ongoing BPH and prostatitis problems.

However, it is equally crucial to choose a caffeine-free green or hibiscus tea as caffeine can irritate the bladder as well as the prostate.

4) Lycopene

Lycopene is a natural pigment present in many vegetables and fruits. Various studies have found that daily intake of lycopene-enriched fruits, vegetables and extra virgin olive oil has improved prostate health and also reduced prostate antigen levels.

When it comes to fruits and vegetables, tomatoes are one of the richest sources of lycopene, while other sources include pink grapefruit, carrots, guava, red bell peppers, papaya, watermelon, apricots, red cabbage, etc.

5) Omega-3 rich foods

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids can also help reduce the action of prostate inflammation. Some sources of omega-3 rich foods include walnuts, salmon, sardines, mackerel, eggs, vegetable oil, etc.

Bottom line

BPH is a manageable health condition and making small dietary and lifestyle changes can potentially help prevent and manage enlarged prostate problems.

Following these natural remedies can have a positive impact on your overall health. These remedies are easy to follow and inexpensive and you can start doing them today if you have any ongoing prostate enlargement problems. Always remember that good prostate health is linked to your lifestyle, weight, and diet, and managing all three may help improve your physical as well as mental health.

