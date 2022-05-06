Coconut Oil: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Coconut oil is basically tropical oil extracted from the flesh of coconuts. It's a very popular cooking oil and is often used as an alternative to lard and butter. However, various studies suggest that, just like other oils or any other saturated fat product, coconut oil should also be consumed in moderation to avoid allergies and health problems.

Today, manufacturers have started using coconut oil in various packaged products. You may find this oil in sweets, fried foods, smoothies, shampoos, coffee and so on.

You may even find virgin coconut oil in the market. The major difference between the two is that virgin coconut oil goes through fewer processing steps, while refined coconut oil is more processed and gives a more neutral flavour and smell. As the refined version doesn’t contain any tropical taste, it;s used as the main cooking oil and is a staple in most kitchens.

Nutritional facts about coconut oil

The below-mentioned nutritional facts are for one tablespoon of coconut oil:

Protein - 0 gram.

Calories - 121.

Fat - 13.5 gram (saturated fat -11.2 gram).

Carbohydrate - 0 gram.

Sugar - 0 gram.

Fibre - 0 gram.

Coconut oil has no fibre and cholesterol and has very little amount of minerals, vitamins and plant sterols.

Health benefits of coconut oil

Coconut oil is renowned for its excellent health benefits. It contains several antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, aids in weight loss, and also helps improve skin, hair and oral health.

Here are some of the potential health advantages of coconut oil:

1) Contains antimicrobial properties

Coconut oil has a good amount of antifungal and antimicrobial properties, including lauric acid -a fatty acid that makes up 50% of the medium-chain triglycerides MCT (saturated fats) in coconut oil. Various studies have shown that these antimicrobial effects fight against disease-causing bacteria and microorganisms.

2) Helps reduce stress and anxiety

The antioxidant properties present in coconut oil may help reduce stress and anxiety resulting from chronic colds, coughs and excess exercise. Moreover, it may also be useful in curing certain kinds of depression.

3) May improve skin

The lauric acid present in coconut oil is known for its amazing antimicrobial properties that may also benefit your skin.

Because of coconut oil’s antifungal and wound-healing properties, it can also be applied to the skin after getting a tattoo. Apart from potentially healing wounded skin, coconut oil can simply be used as a moisturiser to soothe dry and cracked skin and is a common addition to various cosmetic creams and lotions.

4) Helps protect hair from damage

The lauric acid present in coconut oil has a high quantity of protein and penetrates deep inside the hair shaft. That makes coconut oil and other products made from it very useful and effective in preventing hair damage caused by ultraviolet rays and heating tools. You can use it as a pre-shower mask to add shine and moisture to dry and frizzy hair.

5) Aids in weight management

Various studies suggest that consuming coconut oil in moderation is useful in maintaining and controlling your weight. The MCTs coconut oil contain do not get absorbed in fatty tissues in your body and also help control your cravings. Meanwhile, other studies also suggest that MCTs help reduce hip and waist size.

6) Improves digestion

Coconut oil prevents the formation of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). As it has saturated fats that contain antibacterial properties, it aids in the treatment of fungus and bacteria that causes digestive problems.

Allergies

Allergies from consuming coconut oil are very uncommon, however, they may happen to some people. Symptoms of allergic reactions to this oil include vomiting, wheezing, itching or hives.

If you experience any of these symptoms after consuming coconut oil, consult a doctor to immediately learn about the possibilities of an allergy. Moreover, before incorporating coconut oil into your diet, be sure to talk to a doctor and always do a patch test by applying it topically to your skin.

Bottomline

Coconut oil has many health benefits - both when you use it as a skin or hair care product or when you add it to your everyday diet. However, remember to use it in moderation to avoid any type of allergy or risk of heart disease.

