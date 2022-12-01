Is Coconut Oil Good for Your Skin?

Coconut oil is known for several health benefits. It can be applied to the skin for a glowing and vibrant effect. It can also be used in cooking. Consumption of coconut oil regularly protects brain health. It is known to prevent several neurodegenerative diseases.

Coconut oil is a type of saturated fat that is traditionally made by extracting oil from dried coconut kernels. At room temperature, the oil is solid and higher temperatures cause it to melt into a liquid. It has a distinctive aroma and taste.

What Kind of Fat Does Coconut Oil Contain?

Coconut oil is mainly composed of medium-chain fatty acids (MCFAs). Other types of fatty acids are also present in the oil. The fatty acids and their ratios are listed below:

Lauric acid: 49%

Myristic acid: 18%

Caprylic acid: 8%

Palmitic acid: 8%

Capric acid: 7%

Oleic acid: 6%

Linoleic acid: 2%

Stearic acid: 2%

Coconut oil is 90% saturated fat, and it also contains small amounts of monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids. A tablespoon of oil extracted from coconuts contains about 12 g of saturated fat and 1 g of unsaturated fat.

Benefits of Coconut Oil on the Skin

The topical application of coconut oil protects the skin in various ways. This is due to the chemical properties of its naturally occurring fatty acids. Some of the benefits are listed below:

1. Anti-microbial Properties

Coconut oil is helpful in killing bacteria and fungi in many types of skin infections, including acne, cellulitis, folliculitis, and athlete’s foot. This is due to lauric acid, the dominant fatty acid present in the oil. Lauric acid is known to have anti-microbial properties. Research published in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy indicated that lauric acid can be a potential agent to prevent microbial growth and proliferation. Lauric acid can stop the growth of Propionibacterium acnes, a bacteria that causes inflammatory acne. Other fatty acids present in coconut oil are potential agents against various strains of bacteria. Capric acid is a potential antimicrobial agent being studied.

2. Anti-inflammatory Properties

Chronic inflammation is associated with many different types of skin disorders, including psoriasis, contact dermatitis, and eczema. A study conducted by researchers at the McCormick Faculty of Nursing, Payap University, Chiang Mai, Thailand has found anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antipyretic properties of oil extracted from coconuts. Coconut oil can regulate the antioxidant status of the body. Antioxidants fight harmful free radicals and prevent oxidative damage to cells. This is beneficial in the maintenance of skin tissue. Other studies have indicated similar anti-inflammatory properties as well. This is equally true for both food intake and topical application.

3. Acne and Pimples

Though the topical application of this oil might clog pores, its anti-microbial properties reduce acne. The antibacterial properties of the medium-chain fatty acids in coconut oil help reduce the microbial build-up which leads to acne formation. In this case, lauric acid was once again found to be the superhero in preventing the formation of acne.

4. Moisturizing the Skin

Coconut oil can keep the skin hydrated by locking in moisture during cold and dry weather. It was found that this oil performed better than average synthetic moisturizers. Oil extracted from coconuts does not contain harmful silicones, parabens, or fragrances. It is safe and soft on the skin. It is also safe for people with sensitive skin. It also lacks allergens and can be used along with other oils like vitamin E oil.

Conclusion

Coconut oil is beneficial to the skin in various ways. The fatty acids present in the oil have anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Lauric acid and capric acid are the two strongest anti-bacterial agents present in coconut oil. It has to be kept in mind that while buying oils, one should check for products that are 100% pure and not containing silicones, parabens, or harmful fillers. People with severe dermatological conditions should not use any oil without the consent of their dermatologists.

