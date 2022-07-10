6 Diet Tips for Women to Get Healthy Skin

Everyone aspires to have healthy and glowing skin for which they tend to follow a complicated skin care routine. However, what we don't realise is that our daily choices have a huge impact on our skin. Intentionally or unintentionally, we starve it of crucial nutrients, leading to dull skin, premature skin ageing, dullness and skin allergies.

Healthy skin is a lot about our food and water. What we eat is always reflected in our skin. Therefore, incorporating a healthy diet into our lifestyle is essential. Not only can a healthy diet have a positive impact on skin health, but it also helps improve gut health and boosts overall physical health of the body.

Diet Tips for Women to Get Healthy Skin

Here are six of the best diet tips that can help women get healthy skin:

1) Eating Foods for Gut Health

Efficient management of gut health enables you to get radiant and glowing skin. Foods that are highly processed or have excess chemical additives tend to have a negative impact on gut health.

Meanwhile, foods with probiotics help in boosting the digestion and simulation of nutrients. Probiotic foods include fermented foods, such as kefir and yogurt along with fresh vegetables and fruit. Good gut health can have a direct impact on your skin and may help in preventing skin infections and acne breakouts.

2) Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables

There's a wide variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables that are available in the summer. These include cucumbers, oranges, melons and more.

All these fruits and vegetables tend to be rich in vitamin C, which is highly beneficial for both skin and hair. Consuming vitamin C through these fruits can help you get radiant skin and prevent premature skin ageing.

Therefore, incorporating these fruits and vegetables into your regular diet can do wonders for your skin.

3) Restricted Consumption of Spicy and Sugary Food

Consumption of a high amount of sugar is never good for our body, especially the skin.

Overconsumption of foods and drinks that are high in sugar is often associated with skin damage and poor skin health. So, you should restrict the consumption of sugar to a minimum, as it has an adverse impact on the natural glow of the skin.

Eating spicy and fried foods can cause acne breakouts, impacting gut health. That's why you should steer clear of very spicy foods and opt for blander options, such as oatmeal and rice, for healthy skin.

4) Antioxidants and Vitamin-rich Food

Certain vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin A, E and omega-3, are excellent for healthy skin and hair. Make sure to include foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals for healthy skin. A good source of these vitamins are carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, nuts and so on.

Antioxidants, such as selenium and vitamin C, are also highly beneficial for the skin, as they help in fighting skin ageing, reducing dark spots and combating sun damage. Foods rich in antioxidants are tomatoes, fish, eggs and Brazil nuts, among others.

5) Herbal Tea

Including herbal tea in your lifestyle is also a good idea, as that can help you get healthy skin.

Various studies have shown that consumption of herbal tea can help steady inflow of antioxidants in the body. As mentioned above, these antioxidants have a positive impact on the skin and gut health. That helps in clearing the skin along with preventing free radical activity.

You can consume any herbal tea once or twice a day to get healthy skin.

6) Hydration

One of the most important factors for glowing and healthy skin is hydration. Most dermatologists and fitness professionals swear by water to maintain the health of skin. Drinking enough water every day keeps the skin hydrated, which eventually makes it smooth and supple.

Therefore, one of the primary and important steps you can take for healthy skin is to drink a good amount of water. Few studies suggest that one should consume at least eight glasses of water every day.

Bottom Line

Our overall lifestyle tends to have a high impact on our skin health. Getting healthy skin is not an overnight process; rather it's the cumulative effect of lifestyle choices we make every day. Besides diet, the other factors affecting the health of our skin are physical activity, sleeping schedule, stress level, sun damage, and so on.

It's important to make conscious choices about our diet to get healthy skin. That not only has a positive impact on the skin, but it also improves the overall health of the body.

