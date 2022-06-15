Kefir: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Over the last several years, kefir has gained immense popularity amongst the natural health community. It is believed to have originated in Eastern Europe thousands of years ago. The word kefir is coined from the Turkish term 'keif,' meaning good feeling. It is a dairy drink prepared from the fermented milk of animals such as sheep, cows, and goats. There are other types of kefir also, which are made from water or non-dairy milk. The probiotics present in the kefir are said to be favorable for the digestive process and gut health of the body.

Kefir is often compared with Greek yogurt as both are prepared by fermentation and have a somewhat sour flavor. But this is where the similarities end. Both Greek yogurt and kefir include different bacteria.

This article will provide nutritional facts about kefir and its health benefits.

Nutritional Facts about Kefir

Kefir is a drink made from a mixture of kefir grains and milk. It also consists of yeast and good bacteria known to have many health benefits. Let's go through the nutritional content that is present in this drink.

Kefir is an excellent source of diverse probiotics which positively influences people's health. The probiotics present in the kefir help digestion, mental health, and weight management. Some probiotics in kefir also restrict the growth of harmful bacteria in the body.

A type of nutrient, 'kefiran,' is also present in kefir, which has certain antibacterial properties.

Kefir is also rich in the mineral magnesium, which helps maintain heart rhythm, muscle contraction, and nerve impulses.

The presence of calcium and Vitamin K present in kefir is beneficial for the bones.

Lastly, kefir is also a good source of Vitamin C, which is beneficial for healthy skin.

Health Benefits of Kefir

As mentioned above, kefir is filled with various nutrients beneficial for the body's different parts or processes. Several studies have shown the potential health benefits of consuming kefir. Here are some:

# Good for Digestive Health

Good digestive health is a well-known benefit of consuming kefir. The consumption of this drink tends to relieve digestive concerns such as ulcers, diarrhea, and irritable bowel syndrome. This drink also helps improve gut health by maintaining the proportion of good bacteria to harmful bacteria in your gut.

This drink is relatively well taken by lactose-intolerant people compared to regular milk due to the presence of a low amount of lactose. Kefir can also be made completely lactose-free by replacing milk with water or any other non-dairy beverage.

# Good for Heart Health

Good bacteria found in kefir tend to maintain good cardiovascular health. The consumption of this drink also helps decrease the cholesterol level in the body. The probiotics within the drink impact the amount of cholesterol our body can absorb from the food we consume. All these factors in the kefir help reduce the risk of diseases associated with health. Thus, one of the significant health benefits of this drink is good heart health.

# Beneficial for Bone Health

Improvement in bone health is also one of the incredible health benefits of kefir. With the increased risk of osteoporosis and fractures among the older generation, intake of calcium metabolism is essential. Kefir is rich in vitamin K and calcium, which are vital in improving bone health and decreasing the risks associated with fractures.

# Weight Management

One of the many health benefits of kefir is weight management. The probiotics found in kefir are continuously linked to weight loss. A study revealed that this drink helps in aiding weight management amongst people. This, in turn, will help with issues such as obesity.

# Maintenance of Blood Sugar

A study has shown that people who consume kefir tend to have lower blood sugar levels than people who consume regular milk. This can be highly advantageous for people suffering from obesity or diabetes. However, research on the macro-level still needs to be carried out in this regard.

Takeaway

As shown above, kefir is packed with high nutrition content with good health benefits. People can use it as both milk and yogurt. You can use the kefir with baked goods, fruits, cereals, salad dressing, etc. But remember that heating kefir will neutralize the live culture and will not provide the given benefits.

While this drink is safe and healthy for consumption, there is little to no research into its harm. Make sure to store the drink safely. Also, read the nutritional label before buying, as certain brands tend to add a high quantity of sugar.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried kefir? Yes No 0 votes so far