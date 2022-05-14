Fact Check: Do You Really Need Probiotics?

Whenever you go grocery shopping, you will certainly encounter many "probiotic" items filled with so-called good bacteria that claim to heal everything from constipation to obesity to depression. These pills have been promoted as an over-the-counter cure-all for various ailments and a daily general health booster for everyone.

But what's the truth behind these probiotics? Are they good for you, or is it just a marketing sham?

Despite their excellent reputation and ubiquitous availability, probiotic supplementation isn't as scientifically sound as it may appear. According to gut health specialists, probiotics may offer benefits for specific health concerns, but they're not necessarily good for the general population.

Consumers can purchase probiotic capsules and pills, fruit juices, cereals, sausages, biscuits, chocolates, granola bars, and foods usually made with live bacterial cultures (such as yoghurt and other fermented dairy products).

What are Probiotics?

Probiotics are live bacteria comparable to the microorganisms found in your gut. According to the World Health Organization, they are live microorganisms that bestow health benefits to the host when consumed in suitable doses. For this reason, they're often referred to as "friendly" or "good" bacteria.

They are available in pill, powder, syrup, tea, and tincture form as a nutritional supplement. Most supplements contain not just massive volumes of these bacteria (in the billions) but also a variety of bacterium strains. Probiotics can also be found in various foods, most of which are fermented. For example, large volumes can be found in yoghurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombucha.

Do You Need to Take Probiotics?

Since probiotics are beneficial microorganisms, you might be wondering if you can go wrong by including them in your supplement regimen. This is what the evidence from numerous studies indicates.

1) Probiotics Do Not Seem to Have Any Health Benefits

Experts believe the research does not support popping probiotic pills for general good health, despite personal tales from friends or a sales pitch from your local health shop staff. Research suggests that those who are generally healthy do not achieve any significant health benefit from probiotic supplementation.

A review of 45 studies on probiotic supplements in healthy individuals published in 2019 indicated that the good bacteria may benefit certain populations, but their widespread use required more research. Probiotic pills appear to have more to offer those with specific health concerns than they do for people with general health issues like energy levels, inflammation, or bowel regularity.

2) Probiotics Might Not Be Worth the Money

Some probiotic supplements are reasonably priced, while others might be quite costly. Spending a lot of money on such expensive probiotics may not provide the return on investment you might expect. Consuming probiotics through your diet is more cost-effective than investing in costly probiotic supplements or pills.

3) Probiotics May Cause Gastrointestinal Distress

Many individuals use probiotic capsules to relieve digestive discomfort caused by medications or stomach infections, and there is some evidence that probiotics can help with digestive issues. Probiotics may help prevent antibiotic-associated diarrhoea, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

However, scientists are still unsure which species and strains are beneficial and which are not. There is a chance that synthetic probiotics may cause gastrointestinal discomfort in healthy individuals.

4) Some Health Conditions May Benefit From Probiotics

While research does not support probiotics for general health, growing evidence suggests that some strains may help people with specific health issues.

'Clostridium difficile' infection and inflammatory bowel disease are two of them. You know how debilitating this bacterial infection can be if you've ever had a clostridium difficile (often known as "c. diff"). The diarrhoea caused by C. difficile infection can range from moderate to severe and be resistant to therapy. Fortunately, probiotic supplements may be beneficial in treating this type of bacterial infection.

How to Naturally Include Probiotics in Your Diet

Rather than spending money on supplements that may or may not be useful, look for probiotics in your kitchen. Probiotics are abundant in the following foods:

Yoghurt

Sauerkraut

Sourdough bread with miso

Kimchi

Tempeh

Kombucha

Giving beneficial bacteria "food" to stimulate their growth will also help them flourish in your gut. Prebiotic fibre-rich foods such as apples, garlic, onions, asparagus, bananas, beans, and almonds can help you get naturally occurring probiotics from food.

Takeaway

Though incorporating these healthy probiotics into your diet is always a good idea, don't expect them to be a magical treatment for any health condition. Although fermented meals include helpful bacteria, there is no proof that they may revolutionize the gut, contrary to popular belief.

If you decide to take probiotics through supplements or pills, it's recommended that you consult with your doctor to see if it is good for you.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you take probiotics? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sabine Algur