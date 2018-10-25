×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Yoga Poses To Keep Your Diabetes in Check

mayank.vora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
64   //    25 Oct 2018, 11:36 IST

Yoga for diabetes cure
Yoga for diabetes cure

For those who love to eat and live life to their fullest, Diabetes can be difficult. But nevertheless, it is something that is a part of your life and not something that you can run away from. You should be aware of the intricacies related to it and hence, change your diet and fitness routine. This routine must help you control your blood sugar level. Once that is in control, everything else will feel like a cakewalk. Here, we want to first point out a few diet tips that you must remember so that you can control your blood sugar level:


1) Go for whole foods. Brown rice, whole wheat bread or pasta, oats, barley are the food items that you must look into. These make you feel full and are not as heavy as their substitutes.

2) There are certain fruits that increase your blood sugar level drastically. Stay away from them and go for those items that enable you to control it, instead. Also, try and eat your fruits and vegetables raw.

3) Packaged foods and processed juices are a strict no no. Even if you are in the mood to have flavored water, go for the unsweetened alternative. Black coffee or tea, are fine as well.

4) Stay away from dried fruits as much as you can. They are tiny but extremely heavy. Plus, it is easy to not monitor the consumption of these.

5) Fast food is usually high in sugar and unhealthy carbs. Staying away from it is the best you can do to manage your blood sugar level.

Now, let us look at some yoga poses to keep your blood sugar level in check:


Yoga Pose #1

Dhanurasana or the Bow Pose


Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on your tummy and keep your arms by your side. Your feet must be hip width apart.

Step 2: Bend your knees and hold your ankles over your hips.

Step 3: Slowly, lift your chest off the floor and pull your legs up towards the ceiling.

Step 4: Look straight and hold this pose for 10-15 seconds. Get back to the initial position and repeat.

Do this pose 5 times and keep a check on your breathing.

Also, read 5 Proven Yoga Poses For Back Pain

Next up: Ardha-Matsyendrasana or the Spinal Twist

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Yoga Tips
mayank.vora
ANALYST
5 Proven Yoga Poses For Anxiety 
RELATED STORY
5 Yoga Poses To Get A Flat Belly
RELATED STORY
5 Yoga Poses for better Abs
RELATED STORY
5 Best Yoga Poses For Men
RELATED STORY
5 Effective Yoga Poses For Lower Back
RELATED STORY
5 Proven Yoga Poses For Back Pain
RELATED STORY
5 Easy Yoga Poses For Beginners - Step by Step Guide
RELATED STORY
6 Effective Yoga Poses To Ease Lower Back Pain
RELATED STORY
Powerful yoga poses for the swimmers 
RELATED STORY
5 Yoga Workouts For Strength Training
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us